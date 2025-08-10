LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier

India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier

India becomes the top smartphone supplier to the US as electronics manufacturing hits ₹12 lakh crore. Vaishnaw says exports surged 8X, and India now has 300+ mobile manufacturing units.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Pic: ANI)
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 23:13:00 IST

Manufacturing Milestone: India Tops US Smartphone Supply List

It’s official—India is now the top supplier of smartphones to the US, and we’re not stopping there. Speaking at the Bengaluru Metro inauguration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the country’s electronics manufacturing has reached ₹12 lakh crore, with production growing sixfold over the last 11 years. That’s not just numbers—it’s a full-blown transformation. Vaishnaw stated, “Our electronic production has grown 6 times in the last 11 years. Today, electronics manufacturing has touched 12 lakh crore rupees.” And there’s more: exports have grown from ₹37,000 crore to a whopping ₹3 lakh crore, marking an eightfold increase.

Manufacturing Rise: Mobile Production Hits Record High

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted India’s second-place ranking globally in mobile phone manufacturing. In 2014, there were just two mobile units. Fast forward to now—over 300 manufacturing units operate across the country. In 2014-15, only 26% of phones sold in India were made here. Today? That number has skyrocketed to 99.2%. The value of mobile manufacturing has surged from ₹18,900 crore in FY14 to ₹4,22,000 crore in FY24, according to official data. The Minister said this rise supports the government’s aim to make technology widely accessible and drive India’s global electronics leadership.

Quick Highlights: India’s Manufacturing Boom

  • ₹12 lakh crore electronics production
  • 300+ mobile manufacturing units
  • ₹3 lakh crore in electronics exports
  • 99.2% phones sold in India now made in India
  • 150 Vande Bharat trains in service

Manufacturing Growth Accompanied By Vande Bharat Expansion

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains from KSR Bengaluru: Ajni–Pune, Bengaluru–Belagavi, and Katra–Amritsar. With these, the Vande Bharat fleet hits 150 trains (75 pairs). Vaishnaw posted the update on X, celebrating the growing speed of India’s mobility and manufacturing sectors. As trains speed ahead, so does India’s tech and electronics ecosystem

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: 

Tags: Electronics manufacturing in IndiaExport To UsSupply

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors, Voltas And Many More In Focus
JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?
Five Years, Five FTAs: How India’s Global Trade Is Taking Off
Wall Street To Alaska: Economic Data And Diplomacy Collide — Will Trump And Putin Meeting Shake The Global Economy?
The Trump’s Tariff Shockwave: Who’s Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier
India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier
India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier
India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?