India’s Electronics Manufacturing Grows 6X; Becomes Top US Smartphone Supplier

Manufacturing Milestone: India Tops US Smartphone Supply List

It’s official—India is now the top supplier of smartphones to the US, and we’re not stopping there. Speaking at the Bengaluru Metro inauguration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the country’s electronics manufacturing has reached ₹12 lakh crore, with production growing sixfold over the last 11 years. That’s not just numbers—it’s a full-blown transformation. Vaishnaw stated, “Our electronic production has grown 6 times in the last 11 years. Today, electronics manufacturing has touched 12 lakh crore rupees.” And there’s more: exports have grown from ₹37,000 crore to a whopping ₹3 lakh crore, marking an eightfold increase.

Manufacturing Rise: Mobile Production Hits Record High

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted India’s second-place ranking globally in mobile phone manufacturing. In 2014, there were just two mobile units. Fast forward to now—over 300 manufacturing units operate across the country. In 2014-15, only 26% of phones sold in India were made here. Today? That number has skyrocketed to 99.2%. The value of mobile manufacturing has surged from ₹18,900 crore in FY14 to ₹4,22,000 crore in FY24, according to official data. The Minister said this rise supports the government’s aim to make technology widely accessible and drive India’s global electronics leadership.

Quick Highlights: India’s Manufacturing Boom

₹12 lakh crore electronics production

300+ mobile manufacturing units

₹3 lakh crore in electronics exports

99.2% phones sold in India now made in India

150 Vande Bharat trains in service

Manufacturing Growth Accompanied By Vande Bharat Expansion

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains from KSR Bengaluru: Ajni–Pune, Bengaluru–Belagavi, and Katra–Amritsar. With these, the Vande Bharat fleet hits 150 trains (75 pairs). Vaishnaw posted the update on X, celebrating the growing speed of India’s mobility and manufacturing sectors. As trains speed ahead, so does India’s tech and electronics ecosystem

150 Vande Bharat train services now! PM @narendramodi Ji to flag off 3 more Vande Bharat trains today

🚄 Bengaluru – Belagavi

🚄 Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Amritsar

🚄 Nagpur (Ajni) – Pune pic.twitter.com/m4WeS32DO3 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 10, 2025

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: