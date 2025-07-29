Home > Business > Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?

Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?

Laxmi India Finance’s ₹254 crore IPO opens today, July 29, 2025 The company targets rural and semi-urban markets. With strong NBFC roots, it offers fresh shares and OFS. Early subscription is modest, but growth prospects and regional focus may attract investors.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 29, 2025 17:52:00 IST

Laxmi India Finance’s IPO opens today, July 29, 2025. The company offers a mix of fresh issue and OFS in the ₹150–₹158 crore range. With a strong NBFC presence in rural India, it targets growth through financial inclusion and capital expansion.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance Limited was set to open for subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. This 100% book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,04,53,575 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 56,38,620 equity shares, making it one of the noteworthy IPOs in the NBFC sector this year.

IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2025
•    Allotment Date: August 01, 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue
•    Total Issue Size: Exact value to be determined based on final pricing; estimated ₹250–₹260 crore range
•    Fresh Issue: 1,04,53,575 equity shares
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): 56,38,620 equity shares
•    Price Band: ₹150 – ₹158 per equity share
•    Lot Size: 94 shares
•   Issue size: ₹254 crore
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,850
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Consolidated Bid Details

  • Total Subscription: 0.20x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 0.36x   
  • Retail Investor (Employees): 0.24x
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 0.11x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x
    (Data: July 29, 2025 | 17:24)

Laxmi India Finance Limited: Company Overview

Laxmi India Finance Limited, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company primarily provides two-wheeler loans, personal loans, and SME financing solutions to semi-urban and rural India — segments typically underserved by mainstream banks.

With over two decades of lending experience, Laxmi India Finance has built a significant presence in the Northern and Western regions of India, focusing on financial inclusion through simplified credit processes. It boasts a robust asset quality and is looking to scale operations with a stronger capital base post-IPO.

Why This IPO Might Be Worth a Look

•    Rural and semi-urban lending is growing fast, backed by government policy and credit demand.
•    The NBFC sector is stabilizing post-pandemic, and companies with strong regional roots like Laxmi India are expected to benefit.
•    A discounted entry point, with a relatively low minimum investment amount, makes it accessible to small investors.

Laxmi India Finance: Know more about it

Laxmi India Finance could be an exciting bet in the NBFC space with a well-defined niche and expanding footprint across regions. However, investors should evaluate the risk profile, competition, and company fundamentals before investing.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Shanti Gold IPO Day 3 Oversubscribed: What’s Driving This Surge In Investor Gold Rush?
Samsung Landed Major Tesla AI6 Chip Contract, Boosting Foundry Business Prospects Amid Losses
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 3: Investor Demand Remains Very High, Is It A Green Light For Automotive Sector?
Tariff Tension and FPI Exit Rattle Indian Markets: What’s Dragging the Bulls? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
TCS Layoff: Cutting 12,000 Jobs Amid Growth Pressure Could Be A Long-Term Risk, Warns Jefferies

LATEST NEWS

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update
Abdhesh Paswan
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
How Much Do You Have To Pay For Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube? Check Price Here!
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
Abdhesh Kumar Rai
YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme
Abadhesh Kumar
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?