Home > Business > Malabar Hill Sees New Residential Development as SILA and Rohan Lifescapes Introduce 30 Little Gibbs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 19, 2026 17:16:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: SILA, one of India’s leading integrated real estate and business services platforms, has announced 30 Little Gibbs, Premium Residential development located in the heart of Malabar Hill, one of the country’s most exclusive and tightly held residential neighbourhoods. Conceived as a low-density, design-led development, the project reflects a refined approach to luxury living—where privacy, precision, and long-term value take precedence over scale.

Developed by SILA in partnership with Rohan Lifescapes, 30 Little Gibbs is set amidst lush greenery and iconic heritage surroundings, offering residents a rare combination of tranquillity and seamless urban connectivity. The project is positioned to cater to discerning homeowners seeking understated elegance, architectural integrity, and a residence that remains relevant across generations.

The development is spearheaded by Sahil Vora, Founder of SILAwhose leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in discipline, process excellence, and long-term thinking. Under his guidance, SILA has consistently focused on creating assets that prioritise quality, sustainability, and user experience over short-term trends.

“Primium, to us, is not about excess—it is about space, privacy, and how a home makes you feel every day,” said Sahil Vora. “At 30 Little Gibbs, the intent was to create a calm, low-density living environment that allows residents to slow down, while still being connected to the cultural and social fabric of South Mumbai.”

Designed with a strong emphasis on spatial efficiency, natural light, and ventilation, the residences at 30 Little Gibbs reflect a design-first mindset. Every aspect—from curated layouts to refined material palettes—has been thoughtfully considered to ensure homes that age gracefully and retain their relevance over time.

Sahil Vora further added, “Great homes should quietly enhance everyday life. Our focus has always been on creating future-ready residences that support wellness, privacy, and a sense of belonging.”

With close proximity to educational institutions, cultural landmarks, and established infrastructure, 30 Little Gibbs offers the convenience of city living while preserving a sense of serenity that is increasingly rare in urban environments.

Through 30 Little Gibbs, SILA continues to reinforce its position in the boutique luxury segment—delivering not just residences, but thoughtfully crafted legacy assets designed to endure, appreciate, and inspire across generations.

Today, SILA is recognised as one of India’s fastest-growing and most trusted Real Estate Business Services Platforms—a testament to Sahil Vora’s vision, perseverance, and structured approach to building businesses that scale with integrity.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.silagroup.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 5:16 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
