Midwest Limited IPO: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming Public Issue

Midwest Limited IPO will open for public subscription on October 15, 2025 till October 17, 2025. Through this IPO, the company is expected to raise around Rs.4,510 crore, including a fresh issue along with OFS.

Midwest Limited IPO: Details at a Glance

• Date of IPO Opening: October 15, 2025

• Date of IPO Closing: October 17, 2025

• Size of the Issue: Rs.4,510 crore

• IPO Price Band: Rs.1,014 – Rs.1,065

• Size of the Lot: 14 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,196

• Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE / BSE

• Registrar of the IPO: KFin Technologies Limited

Midwest Limited IPO: Important Dates

• Bidding Date for Anchor Investors: October 14, 2025 (if applicable)

• Allotment Finalisation: October 22, 2025

• Refunds Starts Date: October 23, 2025

• Shares Credit to Demat: October 24, 2025

• Date of Listing: October 27, 2025

• Employee Discount: Rs.101 per equity share

• Max. Retail Investment: Can invest up to Rs.2,00,000

• Ma. Employees Investment: Can invest up to Rs.5,00,000

Midwest Limited IPO: Company Overview

Midwest Limited, founded in 1981, working for more than four decades into exploration, mining, processing, marketing, and distribution and export of natural stones. The company has around 16 granite mines across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

