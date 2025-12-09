LIVE TV
Home > Business > Moody's Upgrades Adani Green Energy, AESL RG1, AICTPL To Stable On Strong Operations And Debt Management

Moody’s Upgrades Adani Green Energy, AESL RG1, AICTPL To Stable On Strong Operations And Debt Management

Moody’s upgrades outlooks for Adani Green Energy, AESL RG1, and AICTPL, citing strong operations, fully amortizing debt, and ring-fenced projects, ensuring financial stability and insulation from ongoing legal challenges.

Moody’s Upgrades Adani Green Energy, AESL RG1, AICTPL To Stable On Strong Operations And Debt Management

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 9, 2025 14:22:19 IST

Moody’s Ratings has revised the outlook for several Adani Group restricted entities, reaffirming their ratings and citing robust operational performance, fully amortizing debt, and ring-fenced project structures that shield them from ongoing legal proceedings. The outlook for Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) Restricted Group 1 and Restricted Group 2 has been upgraded to Ba1/Stable from Ba1/Negative.

AGEL RG1 includes Adani Green Energy (UP) Limited, Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited, and Prayatna Developers Private Limited, while AGEL RG2 comprises Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Private Limited, Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited, and Adani Renewable Energy (Rj) Limited. Moody’s expects both restricted groups to maintain credit profiles consistent with their Ba1 ratings over the next 12–18 months. Their stability is underpinned by fully amortizing debt structures, strong operational performance, and ring-fenced projects, providing insulation from ongoing legal challenges.

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL RG1) Outlook Strengthened

  • Outlook Revision: Moody’s revised AESL RG1 (USPP) outlook to Baa3/Stable from Baa3/Negative, while affirming its rating.

  • Entities Covered: Includes Barmer Power Transmission Service Ltd, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Ltd, Sipat Transmission Ltd, Thar Power Transmission Service Ltd, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Ltd, and Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Ltd.

  • Credit Expectation: AESL RG1 is expected to maintain a credit profile supportive of its current ratings over the next 12–18 months.

  • Key Strengths:

    • Stable operational and financial performance

    • Ring-fenced project structure

    • Fully amortizing debt with no external funding requirements

Adani International Container Terminal (AICTPL) Outlook Upgraded

  • Outlook Revision: Moody’s revised AICTPL outlook to Baa3/Stable from Baa3/Negative, reaffirming its rating.

  • Key Strengths:

    • Strong operational track record

    • Strategic location at Mundra Port with significant container throughput contribution

    • Partnership with Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the world’s largest container shipping company by fleet

  • Financial Stability:

    • Fully amortizing debt structure

    • Ring-fenced project framework

    • Financial reserves covering back-ended scheduled amortization

  • Protection Against Risks: These measures insulate AICTPL from ongoing legal proceedings and support stability over the next 2–3 years

(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Mildly Edited For Clarity)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 2:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS