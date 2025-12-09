LIVE TV
Home > Business > Wakefit IPO Day 2: Retail Shows Interest, GMP Signals Cautious Optimism

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Retail Shows Interest, GMP Signals Cautious Optimism

Wakefit IPO sees a modest 15% subscription on Day 1, strong retail interest, current GMP at ₹5, with funds allocated for expansion, marketing, and operations. Listing expected December 15 on BSE & NSE.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 9, 2025 11:24:17 IST

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Retail Shows Interest, GMP Signals Cautious Optimism

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Subscription Update

Wakefit Innovations Ltd made its IPO public on December 9, and the first-day subscription reveals a tale of sorts. The total subscription was a mere 15%, which means that the market is curious but not very eager to participate. However, retail investors were clearly awake and ready to join in, thus showing some early excitement for the home and furnishings firm located in Bangalore.

The IPO has a lot of 76 shares, and you can buy more in multiples of 76, that is ideal for those who prefer to trade in batches. The allocation is greatly in favor of institutions: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will get 75%, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) will get 15%, and the retail will get 10%.

With Day 2 of the subscription process, the focus is on trends; will the market get warm or remain tepid? Investors, don’t miss out on this IPO drama, it has just started!

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Key Details 

Category Details
IPO Price Band ₹185–₹195 per share
Company Valuation ~₹6,400 crore
Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today ₹5
Estimated Listing Price ₹200 per share (2.56% higher than upper IPO price)
Pre-IPO Investments Secured ₹186 crore from Steadview Capital, WhiteOak Capital, InfoEdge, and Capital 2B (backed by Temasek)
Initial Allotment Thursday, December 11
Refunds Friday, December 12
Demat Account Credit On refund day
Listing Date Monday, December 15 on BSE & NSE
Wakefit IPO GMP Trend Current GMP ₹5, showing a downward trend
Nine-Session GMP Range ₹0–₹36
GMP Meaning Indicates investors’ willingness to pay above issue price

Wakefit IPO Subscription Status And Fund Plans

Wakefit Innovations Ltd started its IPO with a small 15% subscription on Day 1, but retail investors were obviously awake and they oversubscribed their part 1.05 times. The participation from NII was only 10%, and the big QIBs are still acting hard to get. At 10:45 IST, there were bids for 79,65,940 shares against 3,63,53,276 on offer, which is evidence that curiosity is happening, though the expressions are cautious.

The size of the IPO was ₹1,289 crore, which included a fresh issue of ₹377.18 crore and an OFS of around ₹912 crore. The stakeholders of the promoters will go down from 43.7% to about 37% post-IPO. The funds that were raised have been allocated strategically: ₹31 crore for 117 new COCO-Regular stores, ₹15.4 crore for equipment, ₹161.4 crore for leases and licenses, ₹108.4 crore for marketing, and the rest is for general corporate purposes. Investors, stay alert, Wakefit’s IPO saga is just unfolding!

Wakefit IPO Grey Market Trend

The Wakefit IPO’s current Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹5, reflecting a downward trend. Over the past nine sessions, GMP has ranged between ₹0 and ₹36. This premium indicates investors’ readiness to pay above the official issue price, showing cautious but present market interest in the IPO.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 11:24 AM IST
Tags: bse, business news, ipo, IPO news, IPO subscription, NSE, Wakefit GMP, Wakefit Innovations, Wakefit IPO, Wakefit listing date

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Retail Shows Interest, GMP Signals Cautious Optimism

