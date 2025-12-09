Wakefit IPO Day 2: Retail Shows Interest, GMP Signals Cautious Optimism

Wakefit IPO Day 2: Subscription Update
Wakefit Innovations Ltd made its IPO public on December 9, and the first-day subscription reveals a tale of sorts. The total subscription was a mere 15%, which means that the market is curious but not very eager to participate. However, retail investors were clearly awake and ready to join in, thus showing some early excitement for the home and furnishings firm located in Bangalore.
The IPO has a lot of 76 shares, and you can buy more in multiples of 76, that is ideal for those who prefer to trade in batches. The allocation is greatly in favor of institutions: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will get 75%, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) will get 15%, and the retail will get 10%.
With Day 2 of the subscription process, the focus is on trends; will the market get warm or remain tepid? Investors, don’t miss out on this IPO drama, it has just started!
Wakefit IPO Day 2: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Price Band
|₹185–₹195 per share
|Company Valuation
|~₹6,400 crore
|Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today
|₹5
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹200 per share (2.56% higher than upper IPO price)
|Pre-IPO Investments
|Secured ₹186 crore from Steadview Capital, WhiteOak Capital, InfoEdge, and Capital 2B (backed by Temasek)
|Initial Allotment
|Thursday, December 11
|Refunds
|Friday, December 12
|Demat Account Credit
|On refund day
|Listing Date
|Monday, December 15 on BSE & NSE
|Wakefit IPO GMP Trend
|Current GMP ₹5, showing a downward trend
|Nine-Session GMP Range
|₹0–₹36
|GMP Meaning
|Indicates investors’ willingness to pay above issue price
