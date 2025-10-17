LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 13:24:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Novo Nordisk's shares fell 5.6% in early trade on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the price of the Danish drugmaker's best-selling weight-loss drug would be lowered. Trump made the comments during a White House event on fertility treatments and drug pricing. He was asked by reporters to identify the name of a drug that he earlier in the event said would be made less expensive. "I was referring to Ozempic, or – I was referring to – the fat loss drug?…. They'll be much lower," Trump said. Although Novo's Ozempic is approved for diabetes treatment, it shares the same active ingredient as the group's blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy. In the U.S., Ozempic has been frequently used off-label for obesity and often serves as a generic reference to weight-loss drugs. At 0736 GMT, Novo Nordisk shares were down 5.6%, while shares of its peers Eli Lilly and Zealand Pharma also fell by around 4%. Asked for comment, a Novo spokesperson said on Thursday: "Novo Nordisk has engaged in discussions with the Administration regarding the Most Favored Nation executive order." The spokesperson added the company was focused on improving patient access and affordability, but did not comment directly on Trump's remarks. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Oben Electric to Open 10 New Showrooms Across Gujarat in 2026

India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

English winemakers hope for export boost as they toast warmest summer

LATEST NEWS

Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Drone footage of Villa Park as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from Europa League match

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Telusu Kada OTT Release Date Revealed: Fans Wait In Suspense For The Biggest Streaming Surprise Soon!

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

IRCTC Down: Here Is Why Users Are Unable To Book Tickets For Diwali & Chhath Puja Travel, Book On These Alternate Platforms

South African rand weaker on risk aversion, geopolitical jitters

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut
Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut
Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut
Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut
QUICK LINKS