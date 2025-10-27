Orkla India IPO: MTR Maker Spices Up Dalal Street With A Rs 1,667 Crore Feast For Investors!

Event Date IPO Open October 29, 2025 IPO Close October 31, 2025 Allotment November 3, 2025 Refunds Initiation November 4, 2025 Credit to Demat November 4, 2025 Listing Date November 6, 2025 UPI Mandate Deadline October 31, 2025, 5 PM

Orkla India IPO Review

According to market expert Dilip Davda, Orkla India is among India’s top four packaged food companies with strong brand power and Orkla Group backing. However, the issue is fully priced, and investors are advised to consider medium to long-term investment.

Objects Of The Issue: Where The Orkla India IPO Money’s Headed!

So, where’s all that IPO money going?

Orkla India plans to use the proceeds smartly, to cover essential costs like fees for lead managers and registrars, along with advertising and marketing to spread the word about the offer. A portion will also go toward regulatory and listing fees, commissions, and brokerage charges. And of course, there’s room for the nuts and bolts, legal, printing, and administrative expenses that keep everything running smoothly. In short, it’s all about fueling a seamless, well-managed IPO journey!

Financial Performance (₹ in crore)