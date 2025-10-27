LIVE TV
Home > Business > Orkla India IPO: MTR Maker Spices Up Dalal Street With A Rs 1,667 Crore Feast For Investors!

Orkla India IPO: MTR Maker Spices Up Dalal Street With A Rs 1,667 Crore Feast For Investors!

Orkla India IPO: Orkla India Ltd., the maker of MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments, is launching a ₹1,667.54 crore IPO on October 29, 2025, offering investors a flavorful opportunity in the packaged food market.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 27, 2025 13:25:39 IST

Orkla India IPO: A Delicious Debut on Dalal Street!

Foodies and investors, get ready, Orkla India Ltd. is serving up something hot and spicy on Dalal Street! The maker behind iconic Indian brands like MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments is launching a ₹1,667.54 crore IPO, fully through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares.

The subscription window opens from October 29 to 31, 2025, with a tentative listing date of November 6 on the BSE and NSE. From breakfast mixes to stock picks, Orkla India’s market entry promises to be a flavorful addition to your investment plate!

Orkla India IPO: IPO Price Band and Lot Size

  • Price Band: ₹695 to ₹730 per share
  • Face Value: ₹1 per share
  • Lot Size: 20 shares
  • Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,600
  • sNII (Small HNI): 14 lots (₹2,04,400)
  • bNII (Big HNI): 69 lots (₹10,07,400)
  • Employee Discount: ₹69 per share

  • Lead Managers

    • ICICI Securities Ltd.
    • Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd.
    • JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd.
    • Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
  • Promoter Details
    • Promoters: Orkla Asa, Orkla Asia Holdings AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
      • Pre-Issue Holding: 90.01%
      • Post-Issue Holding: 75%

Orkla India IPO Timeline (Tentative)

Event Date
IPO Open October 29, 2025
IPO Close October 31, 2025
Allotment November 3, 2025
Refunds Initiation November 4, 2025
Credit to Demat November 4, 2025
Listing Date November 6, 2025
UPI Mandate Deadline October 31, 2025, 5 PM

Orkla India IPO Review

According to market expert Dilip Davda, Orkla India is among India’s top four packaged food companies with strong brand power and Orkla Group backing. However, the issue is fully priced, and investors are advised to consider medium to long-term investment.

Objects Of The Issue: Where The Orkla India IPO Money’s Headed!

So, where’s all that IPO money going?

Orkla India plans to use the proceeds smartly, to cover essential costs like fees for lead managers and registrars, along with advertising and marketing to spread the word about the offer. A portion will also go toward regulatory and listing fees, commissions, and brokerage charges. And of course, there’s room for the nuts and bolts, legal, printing, and administrative expenses that keep everything running smoothly. In short, it’s all about fueling a seamless, well-managed IPO journey!

Financial Performance (₹ in crore)

Period Total Income PAT EBITDA Assets
Jun 30, 2025 605.38 78.92 111.75 3,158.20
FY25 2,455.24 255.69 396.44 3,171.30
FY24 2,387.99 226.33 343.61 3,375.19
FY23 2,201.44 339.13 312.44 3,101.96

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:25 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

