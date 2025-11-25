LIVE TV
PF, Pension or Tax Refund Delayed? Here's How to Raise a Complaint in Minutes

PF, pension, or income tax refund delayed? Here’s an easy guide on how to raise a complaint online in minutes using EPFO, CPENGRAMS, and IT portals.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 14:04:18 IST

Receiving PF (Provident Fund) deposits, pension money, and tax refunds late can be emotionally taxing if you’re relying on that amount to pay bills or buy food; however, there is good news! In almost every situation, you can resolve issues with all of these types of payments quickly if you file a complaint through the proper channels. Here’s how to do it in less than 5 minutes.

1. Filing a PF Delay Complaint

The quickest way to address a PF withdrawal or transfer that has taken too long is to file a complaint through the EPFO grievance site, which can be accessed here:

Go to the EPFiGMS official site

Select complaint types (Withdrawal, Transfer, Pension, etc.)

Fill out your UAN, personal information and a description of your problem.

You can also check the status of your complaint online; most things are solved within 7-15 days.

2. Complaints For Delayed Pension Payments

For pension payments delayed because of EPFO issues, you should file a grievance through EPFiGMS as well. Simply attach any necessary documents (like your PPO number and bank details) to your complaint.

To submit complaints about government pensions, (on CPENGRAMS) to have them handled directly by the department where the pensioner resides.

3. How to Raise an Income Tax Refund Complaint

If you haven’t received your tax refund, log into the e-filing website, select the “Services” section, and choose “Reissue of Refund” under “Services.” Update financial/ banking information before resubmitting your refund application. After resubmitting if still no progress after 21 working days, a complaint may be submitted through the Grievance Redressal Section of the e-filing website.

4. How to Escalate Issues with Unresolved Tax Refund Complaints?

Tax refund complaints can be escalated after 21 working days without a solution using the same e-filing websites by creating second-level complaints for quicker response and action.

This article provides general information for public use. Processes may vary by case. Users should verify details on official government portals before submitting complaints or documents.

