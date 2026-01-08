LIVE TV
Home > Business > 'Resolve To Live An Even Simpler Life': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal To Give Away 75% Of Fortune To Fulfil Son Agnivesh's Final Wish

‘Resolve To Live An Even Simpler Life’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal To Give Away 75% Of Fortune To Fulfil Son Agnivesh’s Final Wish

While Agarwal reinstates his charitable pledge in honor of his drowned son, the proclamation has received a lot of media coverage due to its sentimental intensity and possible influence on India’s giving away of wealth.

(Photo Credit: X)

Published: January 8, 2026 14:42:50 IST

‘Resolve To Live An Even Simpler Life’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal To Give Away 75% Of Fortune To Fulfil Son Agnivesh’s Final Wish

The Chairman of the Vedanta Group, Anil Agarwal, has once again substantiated his promise to donate more than 75% of his fortune to the society, and it is a reaffirmation that comes after the unexpected passing away of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, at the age of 49. The industrialist said that the loss was ‘the darkest day’ in his life and also mentioned that Agnivesh passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest in the US while he was still recovering from the injuries that he had sustained in a skiing accident. Agarwal recounted that he and his wife, Kiran, are still very much affected by the tragedy and that Agnivesh is being remembered not only as a business leader but also as a sportsman, musician, leader, and a very trusted colleague.

Agnivesh Agarwal’s Final Wish

Agarwal brought up on social media an emotional message and pointed out the shared vision he and his son had for a self reliant, socially inclusive India where ‘no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work’. He added that Agnivesh was the one who drove his determination to do good deeds and that honoring this commitment by donating a considerable part of his wealth is his way of keeping the memory of his son alive. He also shared a personal intention to ‘live even a simpler life’ as part of this promise.

Agnivesh Agarwal’s Death

Agnivesh Agarwal was an eminent business personality who constructed Fujeirah Gold and held the position of Chairman at Hindustan Zinc Ltd, he was also a director in the Vedanta Group. Besides achievements in his professional life, he was appreciated for his meekness and kindness, qualities that his father highlighted in his eulogy. While Agarwal reinstates his charitable pledge in honor of his drowned son, the proclamation has received a lot of media coverage due to its sentimental intensity and possible influence on India’s giving away of wealth.

Also Read: Who Is Priya Agarwal Hebbar? Hindustan Zinc CEO and Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal’s Daughter- Net Worth and Her Role in Group Explained

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:42 PM IST
‘Resolve To Live An Even Simpler Life’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal To Give Away 75% Of Fortune To Fulfil Son Agnivesh’s Final Wish

