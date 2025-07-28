Home > Business > Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

Sammaan Capital's ₹200 crore NCD issue closes today, offering returns up to 9.96% per annum. With a minimum investment of ₹10,000, the secured NCDs are available in 13 different series. The funds raised will strengthen the company's capital base.

Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 28, 2025 16:35:44 IST

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, is closing its ₹200 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue today, July 28, 2025. The issue was opened on July 15 has attracted considerable attention due to its strong yield offerings.

The returns that it offers is up to 9.96% per annum. The objective of the NCD is to raise funds to strengthen Sammaan Capital’s capital base. It will also enhance its financial flexibility for company’s future growth.

Sammaan Capital Limited: Key Offering

The ₹200 crore issue comprises of ₹100 crore base issue. It comes with an option to hold oversubscription of up to ₹100 crore. The minimum investment needed is ₹10,000 (10 NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,000 each NCD, making it attractive for retail investors.

It is structured with 13 different series, each offers varying tenors ranging from 24 months to 120 months. The interest payment options include monthly, annual, and cumulative, catering to investors with different income needs.

Important NCD Issue Details:

•    Instrument Type: Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)
•    Price per NCD: ₹1,000
•    Minimum Investment: ₹10,000 (10 NCDs)
•    Lot Size: 10 NCDs (₹10,000)
•    Maximum Subscription Amount for Retail Investor: ₹2,00,000 (200 NCDs)
•    Maximum Subscription Amount for Eligible Employees: ₹2,00,000 (200 NCDs)
•    Issue Opening Date: July 15, 2025
•    Issue Closing Date: July 28, 2025 (Today)
•    Allotment Date: July 30, 2025
•    Listing Date: August 5, 2025
•    Issue Size: ₹100 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹100 crore (Total ₹200 crore)

Why This NCD Issue of Sammaan Capital Limited Matters

The NCD offering of Sammaan Capital permits all investors to gain exposure to a company which is financially stable and well-rated with robust market presence. The capital raised through the NDC will benefit the company to diversify its sources of funding and to assist its lending activities. The objective of the company, therefore, is to utilize the incomes from the issue in order to further enhance its expansion strategy.

For retail investors will get a static return with minimal risk. This NCD issue offers an attractive opportunity, with up to 9.96% yield, secured assets, and a solid credit rating. As the subscription closes today, investors should act quickly if they wish to participate in this lucrative offering.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to do their own research and consult with a registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025
Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29
US-Korea Trade Talks Spotlight Shipbuilding Sector Collaboration
Upcoming IPO Launches This Week: Don’t Miss These Investment Opportunities!
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Fear Of FOMO? Check This Out

LATEST NEWS

Iran Plans Regional Rail Connectivity with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan
Drew McIntyre’s SummerSlam Future Uncertain After Passport Issue Strands Him in England
Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw
Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of Mediating Truce With Pakistan
Who Is Satyendra Kumar? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Emerging Regional Leader from Khagaria
Granit Xhaka Deal Lives On As Leverkusen Name Their Price
Bihar Elections 2025: What We Know About The Life of Buxar Candidate Surendra Singh
Who Is Anish Krishna Dwivedi? A Glimpse Into The Gopalganj Candidate’s Political Journey
Who Is Shila Debi? Here’s A Glimpse Into The 2005 Patna West Candidate’s Political Journey
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?