Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, is closing its ₹200 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue today, July 28, 2025. The issue was opened on July 15 has attracted considerable attention due to its strong yield offerings.

The returns that it offers is up to 9.96% per annum. The objective of the NCD is to raise funds to strengthen Sammaan Capital’s capital base. It will also enhance its financial flexibility for company’s future growth.

Sammaan Capital Limited: Key Offering

The ₹200 crore issue comprises of ₹100 crore base issue. It comes with an option to hold oversubscription of up to ₹100 crore. The minimum investment needed is ₹10,000 (10 NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,000 each NCD, making it attractive for retail investors.

It is structured with 13 different series, each offers varying tenors ranging from 24 months to 120 months. The interest payment options include monthly, annual, and cumulative, catering to investors with different income needs.

Important NCD Issue Details:

• Instrument Type: Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

• Price per NCD: ₹1,000

• Minimum Investment: ₹10,000 (10 NCDs)

• Lot Size: 10 NCDs (₹10,000)

• Maximum Subscription Amount for Retail Investor: ₹2,00,000 (200 NCDs)

• Maximum Subscription Amount for Eligible Employees: ₹2,00,000 (200 NCDs)

• Issue Opening Date: July 15, 2025

• Issue Closing Date: July 28, 2025 (Today)

• Allotment Date: July 30, 2025

• Listing Date: August 5, 2025

• Issue Size: ₹100 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹100 crore (Total ₹200 crore)

Why This NCD Issue of Sammaan Capital Limited Matters

The NCD offering of Sammaan Capital permits all investors to gain exposure to a company which is financially stable and well-rated with robust market presence. The capital raised through the NDC will benefit the company to diversify its sources of funding and to assist its lending activities. The objective of the company, therefore, is to utilize the incomes from the issue in order to further enhance its expansion strategy.

For retail investors will get a static return with minimal risk. This NCD issue offers an attractive opportunity, with up to 9.96% yield, secured assets, and a solid credit rating. As the subscription closes today, investors should act quickly if they wish to participate in this lucrative offering.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to do their own research and consult with a registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

