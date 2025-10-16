LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Business > South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 08:34:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

By Jihoon Lee SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's chief presidential policy adviser said on Thursday he was "optimistic" about ongoing talks to finalise a trade deal with the U.S., in the latest remarks by officials suggesting progress in negotiations that had stalled for months. Kim Yong-beom and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan spoke to reporters before departing for the United States. They will be joining Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo for follow-up negotiations in Washington. Kim's comments echo Minister Koo's remarks earlier this week that there was "huge progress" and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun saying there were "positive signals" in reaching a deal. On the U.S. side, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday the countries were close to finalising a trade deal and he expected an announcement in the next 10 days. Seoul has been seeking to reach a deal by late October when U.S. President Donald Trump is due to visit the country for an Asia-Pacific summit. South Korea agreed in late July a preliminary deal with Trump lowering U.S. tariffs on imports to 15% from 25%, in return for South Korean investment of $350 billion in U.S. strategic industrial sectors. A promised cut in U.S. tariffs on auto imports to 15% from 25%, however, has not been implemented for South Korea amid stalled negotiations over the details of the investment package, while rival Japan secured this last month after finalising its deal including $550 billion investments in the U.S. Seoul has been concerned over the foreign exchange implications and the structure of the investment package and asked Washington for a safeguard, such as a currency swap line, to prevent any currency market impact. South Korea's benchmark KOSPI stock index rose as much as 1.9% to a record high on Thursday, as shares of Hyundai Motor surged 9.6% to a one-year high and sister automaker Kia jumped 8%. (Reporting by Jack Kim, Jihoon Lee and Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 8:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

J&J faces first UK lawsuits alleging its baby powder caused cancer

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's global co-head and CIO of public investing to retire in 2026, memo says

LATEST NEWS

Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

NHL Standings

BRIEF-Toubani Resources Says Kobada Gold Project Receives Environmental And Social Impact Assessment Approval

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks
South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks
South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks
South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks
QUICK LINKS