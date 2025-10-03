Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900

Market Close Update: Nifty Near 24,900, Sensex Gains 224 Points

Indian stock markets went out on a positive note on October 3. The Sensex was up by approximately 224 points, closing at 81,207, and the Nifty was close by at 24,900, up almost 58 points. The majority of shares went up with approximately 2,592 gaining, 1,411 declining, and 132 remaining flat.

Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, Axis Bank, and L&T were the top gainers. Max Healthcare, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, and SBI Life Insurance, on the other hand, incurred partial losses.

Nearly all sectors were up in green except pharma, real estate, and FMCG. The metal industry recorded high returns, gaining close to 2 percent, and PSU banks increased by 1 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were equally receptive, and they rose by 0.8 and 1.0 percent.

In the meantime, the Indian rupee weakened marginally and stood at 88.78 against the US dollar compared to 88.69 on the day before.

Stock Market Sector Wise Performance

Stock Market This Week: