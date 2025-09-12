Stock market Today: CLOSING BELL | Indian Stock Market Closes Positive on September 12, Nifty Hovers At 25,100

Stock market Today | 12 September, 2025; Closing Update- Markets Nifty and Sensex have been moving in the same direction but at a very slow pace.

Indian stock markets closed positively on September 12. The Nifty closed at 25,100 points, and the Sensex rose by 350 points. Most sectors performed well, with the auto, pharma, metal, and telecom industries showing increases of 0.5% to 1%.

The only major sectors that traded in the red were FMCG, Media, and PSU Banks. Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finserv were some of the biggest winners on the Nifty.

Conversely, shares of companies such as HUL, Wipro, Trent, Eternal, and IndusInd Bank dropped. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices saw little movement, fluctuating slightly up and down. Overall, the Indian markets had a stable day with most sectors performing well, with a few exceptions.

On the other hand Indian rupee also ended 17 paise higher at 88.27 per dollar on on the last day, Friday versus Thursday close of 88.44.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today