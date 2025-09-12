LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock market Today: CLOSING BELL | Indian Stock Market Closes Positive on September 12, Nifty Hovers At 25,100

Stock market Today: CLOSING BELL | Indian Stock Market Closes Positive on September 12, Nifty Hovers At 25,100

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets closed positively on September 12, with Nifty at 25,100 and Sensex rising 350 points. Auto, pharma, metals, and telecom led gains, while FMCG and media declined.

Stock Market closing today
Stock Market closing today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 12, 2025 15:47:40 IST

Stock market Today | 12 September, 2025; Closing Update- Markets Nifty and Sensex have been moving in the same direction but at a very slow pace.

Indian stock markets closed positively on September 12. The Nifty closed at 25,100 points, and the Sensex rose by 350 points. Most sectors performed well, with the auto, pharma, metal, and telecom industries showing increases of 0.5% to 1%.

The only major sectors that traded in the red were FMCG, Media, and PSU Banks. Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finserv were some of the biggest winners on the Nifty.

Conversely, shares of companies such as HUL, Wipro, Trent, Eternal, and IndusInd Bank dropped. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices saw little movement, fluctuating slightly up and down. Overall, the Indian markets had a stable day with most sectors performing well, with a few exceptions.

On the other hand Indian rupee also ended 17 paise higher at 88.27 per dollar on on the last day, Friday versus Thursday close of 88.44.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

  • Key Movers
    • Heavyweights like ICICI Bank and Reliance lift Nifty higher.
    • Samvardhana Motherson extends gains, rising 4% today and 11% this week.

Sector Performance

  • Gainers:
    • Capital Goods & PSU Indices: Gain the most.
    • Defence: Surge on government’s 15-year plan; Mazagon Dock and BDL up 5% each.
    • Metals:
      • Hind Copper surges 11% as company plans ₹2,000 crore capex over next 5-6 years.
      • Hind Zinc rises 4% as silver hits a record high again.
  • Auto:
    • Most auto stocks see return of buying.
    • JBM Auto surges 15%, posting biggest gain in 2 years after $100 million funding from IFC.
  • Losers:
    • FMCG: Top losing index.
      • Consumption stocks see profit booking; Eternal and HUL down 2% each.
  • Auto: Maruti and Eicher are the top losers.

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex: 81,904.70 (+355.98, +0.44%)
  • Nifty: 25,114.00 (+108.50, +0.43%)

Sensex closed at 81,904.70, up 0.44%, while Nifty gained 0.43% to 25,114. Indian markets showed positive momentum with key indices closing higher amid broad sectoral gains.

Stock Market Opening

    • Sensex: 81,763.80, Up by 215.07 points (0.26%)

    • Nifty: 25,078.65, Up by 73.15 points (0.29%)

    Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, gaining 0.26% and 0.29% respectively. Positive market sentiment continues, driven by strong global cues and optimistic investor confidence across sectors.

    Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

    • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,002.05 (+3.29%)
    • Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,080.35 (+2.15%)
    • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,104.65 (+1.58%)
    • Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,316.25 (+1.46%)
    • Tata Motors share price: ₹714.95 (+1.29%)

    Top Losers In Stock Market Today

    • Hindustan Unilever share price: ₹2,582.00 (-1.51%)
    • Indusind Bank share price: ₹740.00 (-1.12%)
    • Wipro share price: ₹251.90 (-0.81%)
    • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,540.30 (-0.60%)
    • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,902.40 (-0.54%)

