Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Stock Market Today Closing Updates
Stock Market Today Closing Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 14, 2025 15:40:48 IST

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Stock market Today | Rupee Dips as Markets Close Lower; All Sectors See Red

The Indian rupee closed slightly lower at 88.79 against the US dollar on Tuesday, down from Monday’s close of 88.67.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets faced a tough day. The Nifty slipped below 25,150 points, and the Sensex dropped by around 300 points. Investors saw selling pressure across all sectors, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling by about 0.5% each.

Pharma, consumer durables, metal, media, and PSU bank sectors took the biggest hits, each down roughly 1%.

On the Nifty, big names like Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, and JSW Steel were among the top losers.

But it wasn’t all bad news, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HCL Technologies managed to post gains, showing some pockets of strength amid the market weakness.

Stay tuned for more updates as the market continues to react to global and domestic cues!

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING

  • Sensex closed at 81,958.98, down by 368.07 points (0.45%)
  • Nifty closed at 25,122.75, down by 104.60 points (0.41%)

Sensex and Nifty ended the trading session lower, with Sensex dropping 0.45% and Nifty falling 0.41%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing market uncertainties and global economic concerns.

        OPENING UPDATES 

          • Sensex opened at 82,404.54, up 77.49 points (0.094%)
          • Nifty opened at 25,277.55, up 50.20 points (0.20%)

          Sensex and Nifty opened the day on a positive note, showing steady gains at 9:15 AM, reflecting cautious optimism among investors as the market kicks off Tuesday’s trading session.

                    Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                    • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,020.55 (-1.61%)
                    • Tata Consultancy Services share price: ₹2,961.50 (-1.52%)
                    • NTPC share price: ₹336.50 (-1.51%)
                    • Tata Steel share price: ₹170.55 (-1.39%)
                    • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,317.35 (-1.19%)

                    Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                    • Wipro share price: ₹248.15 (+1.27%)
                    • Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,468.00 (+1.18%)
                    • ICICI Bank share price: ₹1,385.15 (+0.44%)
                    • Power Grid Corporation of India share price: ₹287.50 (+0.38%)
                    • Hindustan Unilever share price: ₹2,501.00 (+0.35%)

                    (With Inputs)
                    First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:40 PM IST
                    Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

