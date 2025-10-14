Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Stock market Today | Rupee Dips as Markets Close Lower; All Sectors See Red

The Indian rupee closed slightly lower at 88.79 against the US dollar on Tuesday, down from Monday’s close of 88.67.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets faced a tough day. The Nifty slipped below 25,150 points, and the Sensex dropped by around 300 points. Investors saw selling pressure across all sectors, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling by about 0.5% each.

Pharma, consumer durables, metal, media, and PSU bank sectors took the biggest hits, each down roughly 1%.

On the Nifty, big names like Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, and JSW Steel were among the top losers.

But it wasn’t all bad news, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HCL Technologies managed to post gains, showing some pockets of strength amid the market weakness.

Stay tuned for more updates as the market continues to react to global and domestic cues!