Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Down! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat; Global Selloff Keeps Traders Guarded

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Down! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat; Global Selloff Keeps Traders Guarded

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower on Friday as Sensex and Nifty slipped 0.54%, tracking global weakness led by tech selloffs. Metals, oil, and global cues weighed on sentiment, while select stocks remained active.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 7, 2025 09:28:06 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders! The final trading day of the week began on a cautious note as Indian equity markets opened lower, mirroring global weakness. Both Sensex and Nifty slipped 0.54% amid broad-based pressure in technology and metal stocks, following a global tech selloff and renewed concerns over economic growth.

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 82,863.35, down 447.66 points (0.54%)

        • Nifty: 25,372.40, down 137.30 points (0.54%)

        Indian markets opened in the red on Friday, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping 0.54% amid weak global cues and continued selling pressure in technology and metal stocks.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Telecom And Technology

            • Bharti Airtel: Singtel plans to sell 0.8% stake worth ₹10,300 crore via block deal at ₹2,030 per share, a 3.1% discount.
            • Birlasoft: Profit down 9% to ₹116.1 crore; revenue falls 2.9%.
            • Aarti Industries: Profit up 104% to ₹106 crore; revenue increases 29%.

              Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

              Asia:

              • Asian markets opened lower, tracking Wall Street losses as AI stocks slumped again.

              • Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi both fell around 2%.

              • GIFT Nifty indicates a weak start for Indian equities.

              Europe:

              • European stocks ended lower, with corporate earnings remaining in focus.

              United States:

              • Wall Street resumed its slide amid concerns over tech valuations and economic uncertainty.

              • Dow Jones fell 397 points (−0.84%), S&P 500 lost 1.12%, and Nasdaq dropped 1.9%.

              • U.S. futures edged higher in early trade after Thursday’s selloff.

              • October layoffs surged to a two-decade high, according to Challenger data.

              • The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased 6 bps following the jobs data.

              Commodities & Currency:

              • Gold rose as investors sought safety amid U.S. shutdown and tariff concerns.

              • Oil declined on fears of a supply glut and weaker global demand.

              • The dollar weakened as soft labor data dampened sentiment.

              Central Banks:

              • Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4%.

                Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

                Top Gainers 

                • UltraTech Cement: ₹11,906.50, up 1.00%
                • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: ₹1,701.70, up 0.95%
                • Eternal: ₹307.95, up 0.70%
                • Trent: ₹4,700.00, up 0.46%
                • ICICI Bank: ₹1,321.85, up 0.11%
                Top Losers
                • Bharti Airtel: ₹2,026.75, down 3.24%
                • HCL Technologies: ₹1,502.85, down 1.54%
                • NTPC: ₹322.00, down 1.44%
                • Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,403.05, down 1.36%
                • Tata Steel: ₹175.20, down 1.16%

                Stock Market Thursday 

                Market Wrap Thursday | Sensex, Nifty Slip as Late Selling Drags Indices to Day’s Low

                It was a day of highs that didn’t last long! After a positive start, markets lost steam by the end of Thursday’s session. Despite some early enthusiasm, the momentum fizzled out as final-hour selling pushed the benchmarks lower. The Nifty slipped below the 25,500 mark, and both key indices ended near their day’s lows, weighed down by broad-based selling.

                By the closing bell, the Sensex had declined 148 points, or 0.18%, to 83,311.01, while the Nifty lost 87.95 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 25,509.70. The BSE Midcap index dropped 1.2%, and the Smallcap index fell 1.5%, showing weakness beyond the frontline stocks.

                Sector-wise, the pressure was visible in metals, power, realty, and media, all down between 1.5% and 2.5%. However, FMCG, auto, and IT stocks offered a silver lining with modest gains. Among the top performers on the Nifty were Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, M&M, Reliance Industries, and UltraTech Cement, while Hindalco, Grasim Industries, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, and Eternal ended in the red.

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                (With Inputs)
                First published on: Nov 7, 2025 9:22 AM IST
