Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Down! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat; Global Selloff Keeps Traders Guarded

Top Losers



Bharti Airtel: ₹2,026.75, down 3.24%

₹2,026.75, down 3.24% HCL Technologies: ₹1,502.85, down 1.54%

₹1,502.85, down 1.54% NTPC: ₹322.00, down 1.44%

₹322.00, down 1.44% Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,403.05, down 1.36%

₹2,403.05, down 1.36% Tata Steel: ₹175.20, down 1.16%

Stock Market Thursday

Market Wrap Thursday | Sensex, Nifty Slip as Late Selling Drags Indices to Day’s Low

It was a day of highs that didn’t last long! After a positive start, markets lost steam by the end of Thursday’s session. Despite some early enthusiasm, the momentum fizzled out as final-hour selling pushed the benchmarks lower. The Nifty slipped below the 25,500 mark, and both key indices ended near their day’s lows, weighed down by broad-based selling.

By the closing bell, the Sensex had declined 148 points, or 0.18%, to 83,311.01, while the Nifty lost 87.95 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 25,509.70. The BSE Midcap index dropped 1.2%, and the Smallcap index fell 1.5%, showing weakness beyond the frontline stocks.

Sector-wise, the pressure was visible in metals, power, realty, and media, all down between 1.5% and 2.5%. However, FMCG, auto, and IT stocks offered a silver lining with modest gains. Among the top performers on the Nifty were Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, M&M, Reliance Industries, and UltraTech Cement, while Hindalco, Grasim Industries, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, and Eternal ended in the red.