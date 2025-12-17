LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens on a Tightrope; Sensex, Nifty Show Caution After Turbulent Week

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened flat to mildly positive amid mixed global cues. Wall Street ended mixed, Asian markets were cautious, and investors stayed alert as volatility, macro uncertainty, and stock-specific triggers dominated trade.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 17, 2025 09:21:12 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
Dalal Street has recovered, but a little bit of nervousness is still there. The day after a difficult session, markets started off carefully since global signals continued to be mixed and volatility did not subside. From the early index movements through global signals to the heavyweight stocks being watched, here’s all that is influencing today’s market mood until the real action takes place.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (17 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,856.26, up 176.40 points (+0.21%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,902.40, up 42.30 points (+0.16%)

Indian equities opened mildly higher in the pre-opening session, with Sensex and Nifty posting modest gains, signaling a cautious but positive start amid mixed global cues and prevailing market volatility.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Nifty 50: 25,868.55, up 8.45 points (+0.033%)

  • Sensex: 84,677.73, down 2.13 points (-0.0025%)

Indian markets opened nearly flat, with Nifty posting marginal gains and Sensex edging slightly lower, reflecting a cautious start as investors weighed mixed global cues and ongoing market volatility.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

US Markets

  • Wall Street: Ended mixed as losses in healthcare and energy stocks dragged benchmarks.

  • Dow Jones: Down 302.30 points (-0.62%) at 48,114.26.

  • S&P 500: Fell 16.25 points (-0.24%) to 6,800.26.

  • Nasdaq Composite: Gained 54.05 points (+0.23%) to 23,111.46.

  • Outlook: Investors assessed delayed economic data for clues on the Fed’s 2026 policy path.

Asia-Pacific Markets

  • Asian equities: Traded mixed, tracking Wall Street.

  • Japan: Exports grew at the fastest pace in nine months; trade data in focus.

  • Singapore: Straits Times slipped 0.5%.

  • South Korea & Taiwan: Kospi and Taiwan Weighted rose about 0.5% each.

India , Early Indicators

  • GIFT Nifty: Signalled a flat to cautious start.

  • Market sentiment: Weighed down by weak global cues and macro uncertainty.

Economy & Jobs (US)

  • October jobs: US economy shed 105,000 jobs.

  • November jobs: Added 64,000 jobs.

  • Unemployment rate: Rose to 4.6%, the highest since September 2021.

Currency & Bonds

  • US Dollar: Hovered near a 2½-month low; dollar index at 98.193, down 9.5% YTD.

  • Euro: At $1.1751, near a 12-week high ahead of the ECB decision.

  • US 10-year yield: Fell 3 basis points.

Commodities

  • Oil: Prices jumped after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

    • Brent crude: Up 0.9% at $59.50 per barrel.

    • WTI crude: Up 1% at $55.86 per barrel.

  • Gold: Edged higher as rising unemployment fuelled rate-cut uncertainty.

Geopolitics

  • US, Venezuela: Venezuela’s government designated a “terrorist” regime; oil tanker blockade escalated tensions.

Institutional Flows (India)

  • FIIs/FPIs: Net sellers of ₹2,382 crore on December 16.

  • DIIs: Net buyers of ₹1,077 crore.

  • Year-to-date:

    • FIIs net sellers: ₹2.67 lakh crore.

    • DIIs net buyers: ₹7.20 lakh crore, the highest ever in a single year.

Stocks To Watch Today

Power & Energy

  • Tata Power: Targets finalisation of its 10 GW wafer and ingot project worth ₹6,500 crore by January.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Entered an exclusive licensing and distribution deal with Hansoh Pharma for lung cancer drug Aumolertinib; deal includes upfront payment, milestones exceeding $1 billion, and royalties.

  • Nephrocare Health Services: Mainboard listing today.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Stock Market On Tuesday

To sum it up, Tuesday was a wake-up call for investors as the markets showed no signs of a truce. The Nifty fell below 25,900, the Sensex lost more than 500 points, and the rupee dropped to an all-time low, thus adversely affecting market confidence. The entire spectrum of stocks, from metals to banks, was painted red, with the exception of a few defensive stocks that managed to hold their ground. It was one of those occasions when every upturn seemed short-lived and every downturn appeared deeper. While volatility persisted for the second consecutive day, the message from Dalal Street was very clear—caution was still the only wise strategy, and the market’s nerves were far from being calmed.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
