Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Steady After Tuesday's Slide; Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened steady on November 6 as investors weighed upbeat global cues against lingering worries over oil demand and valuations. Banking, IT, and midcap movers stayed in sharp focus.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 6, 2025 09:26:01 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street kicks off the session on a steady note after Tuesday’s tumble, with investors treading cautiously amid mixed global cues. While upbeat U.S. data and firm Asian markets offer support, lingering worries over valuations, oil demand, and central bank signals keep traders on edge early Thursday morning.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (6 November, 2025)

      Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

      • Sensex: 83,516.69 +57.54 pts (0.07%)

      • Nifty: 25,597.75 +0.10 pts (0.0004%)

      Markets opened steady on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty recording slight gains. The cautious start reflected investor restraint ahead of key global developments and domestic sectoral performance indicators.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          Banking And Financial Services

          • CSB Bank: Q2 net profit rises 15.8% YoY to ₹160.3 crore; net interest income up 15.3%; gross NPA at 1.81%, net NPA at 0.52%.

          • RBL Bank: Mahindra & Mahindra likely to sell entire 3.45% stake (-₹682 crore, floor price ₹317/share).

          IT And Technology

          • Tata Consultancy Services: Expands 18-year partnership with ABB to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance digital operations, and strengthen resilience.

          • Kaynes Technology India: Q2 profit up 101.7% YoY to ₹121.4 crore; revenue rises 58.4% to ₹906.2 crore.

          • AAA Technologies: Promoter sold 1 lakh shares at ₹93.1/share (~₹93.1 lakh).

            Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

            Wall Street Recap | Solid Data, Strong Earnings Lift Markets

            • U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday as concerns over inflated tech valuations eased.

            • Positive corporate earnings and upbeat economic data boosted investor sentiment.

            • Dow Jones: 47,311.00 (+225.76 pts / +0.48%)

            • S&P 500: 6,796.29 (+24.74 pts / +0.37%)

            • Nasdaq Composite: 23,499.80 (+151.16 pts / +0.65%)

            Asian Markets | Rebound After Previous Selloff

            • Asian equities opened higher on Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s losses.

            • Investor optimism returned following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

            • Nikkei and Hang Seng both gained nearly 1% in early trade.

            Oil Market | Prices Flat Amid Demand Woes

            • Crude prices hovered near two-week lows as weak demand persisted.

            • A global supply glut and lackluster consumption continued to weigh on the market.

            • Brent Crude: $63.54/barrel (+$0.02 / +0.03%)

            • WTI Crude: $59.60/barrel (flat)

            Currency Watch | Dollar Eases, Sterling Under Pressure

            • The dollar slipped slightly from recent highs as risk appetite improved.

            • USD/JPY: Steady at 153.93 yen.

            • GBP/USD: $1.3054, hovering just above a seven-month low.

            • Investors awaited the Bank of England’s policy decision; while no cut is expected, a dovish tone could hint at a 25-basis-point reduction early next year.

              Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

              Top Gainers 

              Top Gainers in Early Trade:
              Top Losers
              Top Losers in Early Trade:

              Stock Market On Tuesday

              Market Wrap | Tuesday Blues on Dalal Street: Sensex Slips 519 pts, Nifty Below 25,600

              Dalal Street hit a speed bump on Tuesday as bears took the driver’s seat! The Indian equity market ended in the red, with the Sensex tumbling 519 points to 83,459 and the Nifty closing below 25,600 at 25,597 — a drop of 165 points. The mood was largely somber, with investors booking profits across most sectors, except a few bright spots.

              While telecom and consumer durables managed to keep the lights on, the rest of the pack looked pretty gloomy. IT, auto, FMCG, metal, power, realty, and PSU stocks all saw cuts ranging between 0.5% and 1%, dragging broader sentiment down. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.2%, and Smallcap shed 0.7%, showing even the smaller names weren’t spared.

              Among the Nifty constituents, Power Grid Corp, Coal India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bajaj Auto, and Eternal were the day’s big laggards, while Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, and M&M managed to shine amid the gloom.

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

              (With Inputs)
              First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:26 AM IST
