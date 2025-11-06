Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Steady After Tuesday’s Slide; Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Top Losers

Top Losers in Early Trade:

Stock Market On Tuesday

Market Wrap | Tuesday Blues on Dalal Street: Sensex Slips 519 pts, Nifty Below 25,600

Dalal Street hit a speed bump on Tuesday as bears took the driver’s seat! The Indian equity market ended in the red, with the Sensex tumbling 519 points to 83,459 and the Nifty closing below 25,600 at 25,597 — a drop of 165 points. The mood was largely somber, with investors booking profits across most sectors, except a few bright spots.

While telecom and consumer durables managed to keep the lights on, the rest of the pack looked pretty gloomy. IT, auto, FMCG, metal, power, realty, and PSU stocks all saw cuts ranging between 0.5% and 1%, dragging broader sentiment down. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.2%, and Smallcap shed 0.7%, showing even the smaller names weren’t spared.

Among the Nifty constituents, Power Grid Corp, Coal India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bajaj Auto, and Eternal were the day’s big laggards, while Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, and M&M managed to shine amid the gloom.