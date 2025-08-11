LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Despite Positive GIFT Nifty Cues, Indian Market Opens In Red — Sensex Falls 67 Points, Nifty Slips 13

Stock Market Today: Despite Positive GIFT Nifty Cues, Indian Market Opens In Red — Sensex Falls 67 Points, Nifty Slips 13

Indian Stock market open positive amid global cautiousness; Trump-Putin meeting stirs hope. Last Friday’s dip haunts traders. Key stocks and sectors remain volatile—balance your portfolio and watch market swings carefully this week.

Stock Market Today:
Stock Market Today:

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 11, 2025 09:17:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Traders — A Fresh Week, A Fresh Start?

Alright, fellow traders, buckle up—today’s market is starting on a hopeful high, but don’t get too comfy just yet. It’s the first trading day of the week, and the big buzz is around the Trump-Putin meet. If things go well there, markets worldwide—including ours—could see a surprising turnaround. But remember last Friday? Our beloved Nifty took a dip below 24,400, and Sensex fell over 700 points. Ouch! That 25% tariff news from the US had everyone jittery. Investor moods can be like Mumbai’s monsoon—unpredictable and intense.

This morning, GIFT Nifty’s signaling a positive start, but hey, it can’t predict if we’ll soar or stumble later. My advice? Stay cautious, keep your portfolio balanced, and don’t put all your eggs in one basket. The market’s mood swings can flip faster than a street food stall’s best-selling chaat. So, eyes on the charts and fingers crossed—let’s see how this rollercoaster week unfolds!

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 11, 2025)

  • Sensex: 79,790.34
    ↓ 67.45 points (−0.084%)

  • Nifty: 24,349.65
    ↓ 13.65 points (−0.056%)

Markets started the week slightly in the red. While the dip is minor, traders should stay alert for global triggers ahead.

But before 9:30 Am It Turned Green

Market Morning Recap: From Red to Mild Green—A Cautious Turnaround

Today’s trading session started on shaky ground but is showing tentative signs of recovery. Here’s how the markets are looking right now:

  • Nifty dipped initially but has climbed 43.20 points (+0.18%) to reach 24,406.50.
  • Sensex also rebounded, rising 132.93 points (+0.17%) to stand at 79,990.72.

The early dip reflected lingering uncertainty, but selective buying—particularly in sectors driven by global cues—is underpinning the rebound. That said, traders remain vigilant. With key developments like the Trump–Putin meeting and inflation data on the horizon, the market’s mood could shift rapidly. For now, the rebound is encouraging, but volatility could strike again.

Global Stock Markets Today

Here’s a quick update on global markets to start your week. Asia’s markets showed mixed performance, reflecting cautious investor sentiment as the US-China tariff truce deadline approaches. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty is signaling a positive start, offering some optimism for Indian traders.

US futures edged higher ahead of important inflation data, while the S&P 500 rose and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, buoyed by Apple’s strong rally. Apple recorded its best week since July 2020, following plans to invest $600 billion in the US over four years.

European markets ended mixed, maintaining a steady but cautious tone. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly, and the dollar slipped on expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve. Gold prices retreated from record highs, while Brent crude hovered around $66 ahead of the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting.

Stocks To Watch Today

    • ICICI Bank:

      • Increased average minimum balance to ₹50,000 for urban areas
      • RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty for regulatory lapses

    • IDFC First Bank:

      • RBI approves Platinum Invictus to invest ₹2,624 Cr (5.09% stake)
      • Approval for up to 9.99% total holding

    Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors And Many More In Focus

    Stock Market On Friday

    Alright traders, Friday wasn’t kind to us! The Nifty slipped below 24,400 for the first time since May 7, 2025—ouch! Bears came out strong, dragging the market down amid worries about fresh US tariffs. The Sensex dropped nearly 765 points, and Nifty wasn’t far behind, down about 233 points. Even the Midcap and Smallcap indices couldn’t escape the sell-off, falling 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

    It’s been a rough week too—both Sensex and Nifty dropped nearly 1%, marking their sixth straight week in the red. That’s the longest losing streak we’ve seen in five years!

    Big names like Adani Enterprises and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest losers, while Titan and NTPC managed to hold the fort with some gains. All sectors ended in the red—metal, pharma, auto—you name it, they’re down 1-2%.

    So, what’s your next move? Buy the dip or sit tight?

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

    Also Read: Wall Street To Alaska: Economic Data And Diplomacy Collide — Will Trump And Putin Meeting Shake The Global Economy?

    Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todayStocks to watch today

    Stock Market Today: Despite Positive GIFT Nifty Cues, Indian Market Opens In Red — Sensex Falls 67 Points, Nifty Slips 13

    TOP CATEGORIES

