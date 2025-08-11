LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors, Voltas And Many More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors, Voltas And Many More In Focus

Today’s market spotlight will be on quarterly earnings, major policy moves, stake sales, and fresh SME listings—setting the tone for what could be a volatile yet opportunity-filled trading session.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 11, 2025 05:11:00 IST

Stocks to Watch – Monday, August 11, 2025– Curious about what will drive the markets today? 

Good morning, market watchers! Buckle up—it looks like we’re kicking off the week with a mildly optimistic note. Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open in the green, riding on mixed global cues and Friday’s upbeat finish on Wall Street.

At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were up 51.5 points at 24,445—cheers to a promising start! Over in Asia, it’s a mixed bag: Japan’s Nikkei is flexing with a 1.85% gain, Hang Seng is gently rising by 0.2%, while Korea’s KOSPI is… well, mostly just sitting there.

Key focus areas this week? The last batch of Q1 earnings, US-India trade talks, inflation numbers, and the upcoming Trump-Putin meet (yes, really). Plus, keep an eye on the looming August 12 US–China tariff deadline—markets are holding their breath.

Stay tuned, stay curious, and may your stocks be ever in your favor!

Key Stocks to Watch – Monday, August 11, 2025 📊

  • Tata Motors: Q1FY26 revenue down 2.5% YoY to ₹1.04 lakh crore; PAT plunged 62% to ₹4,003 crore.
  • ICICI Bank: Raised minimum balance for savings accounts across branches, with up to ₹50,000 for metros.
  • Voltas: Q1 revenue fell 19.6% YoY to ₹4,021 crore; PAT declined 58% to ₹141 crore.
  • Shipping Corp of India: Revenue dropped 13.1% YoY; PAT up 21.5% to ₹354.2 crore.
  • Siemens: Revenue rose 13% to ₹4,347 crore; PAT dipped slightly by 3.1% to ₹423 crore.
  • HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: Cabinet approved ₹30,000 crore LPG under-recovery compensation package, disbursed in 12 tranches.
  • Dhampur Sugar: Revenue rose 9.2% YoY; net profit down 43.5% to ₹0.91 crore.
  • Manappuram Finance: Q1 PAT fell 76.3% YoY due to microfinance segment loss; revenue down 9%.
  • DOMS Industries: Revenue grew 26.4% to ₹562.3 crore; PAT up 8.8% to ₹59.1 crore.

Q1 Earnings Today: IPCA Labs, Bata India, Astral, BEML, Titagarh Rail Systems, and more

Banking & Regulatory News

  • ICICI Bank:

    • Increased average minimum balance to ₹50,000 for urban areas

    • RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty for regulatory lapses

  • IDFC First Bank:

    • RBI approves Platinum Invictus to invest ₹2,624 Cr (5.09% stake)

    • Approval for up to 9.99% total holding

Oil Marketing Companies Update

  • HPCL, BPCL, IOC:

    • Government approved ₹30,000 Cr compensation for LPG under-recoveries

    • Payment to be made in 12 monthly tranches

Major Bulk Deals

  • Bharti Airtel:

    • Promoter sold 6 crore shares (~₹11,227 Cr)

  • Zinka Logistics:

    • Sands Capital offloaded ₹55.6 Cr worth shares

  • EPACK Durable:

    • Tata Mutual Fund bought ₹58.5 Cr stake

    • Augusta Investments sold ₹150.5 Cr worth shares

  • Centum Electronics:

    • Promoter sold 6.6 lakh shares

HDFC Mutual Fund and 3P India Equity Fund acquired 3.5% stake

SME Listings Today (August 11)

  • Bhadora Industries
  • Aaradhya Disposal Industries
  • Jyoti Global Plast
  • Parth Electricals & Engineering
  • BLT Logistics
  • Essex Marine

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Jio Financial Services, Akzo Nobel India, Castrol India, Globus Spirits, GPT Infraprojects, Indo Count Industries, KP Energy, KPI Green Energy, Kalyani Steels, Neelamalai Agro Industries, Rashi Peripherals, Shri Dinesh Mills, Starteck Finance, Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics.

F&O Ban (August 11)

  • PNB Housing Finance

  • RBL Bank

(With Inputs)

