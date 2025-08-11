Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors, Voltas And Many More In Focus

Stocks to Watch – Monday, August 11, 2025– Curious about what will drive the markets today?

Good morning, market watchers! Buckle up—it looks like we’re kicking off the week with a mildly optimistic note. Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open in the green, riding on mixed global cues and Friday’s upbeat finish on Wall Street.

At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were up 51.5 points at 24,445—cheers to a promising start! Over in Asia, it’s a mixed bag: Japan’s Nikkei is flexing with a 1.85% gain, Hang Seng is gently rising by 0.2%, while Korea’s KOSPI is… well, mostly just sitting there.

Key focus areas this week? The last batch of Q1 earnings, US-India trade talks, inflation numbers, and the upcoming Trump-Putin meet (yes, really). Plus, keep an eye on the looming August 12 US–China tariff deadline—markets are holding their breath.

Stay tuned, stay curious, and may your stocks be ever in your favor!

Stocks To Watch Today

Key Stocks to Watch – Monday, August 11, 2025 📊

Tata Motors : Q1FY26 revenue down 2.5% YoY to ₹1.04 lakh crore; PAT plunged 62% to ₹4,003 crore.

: Q1FY26 revenue down 2.5% YoY to ₹1.04 lakh crore; PAT plunged 62% to ₹4,003 crore. ICICI Bank : Raised minimum balance for savings accounts across branches, with up to ₹50,000 for metros.

: Raised minimum balance for savings accounts across branches, with up to ₹50,000 for metros. Voltas : Q1 revenue fell 19.6% YoY to ₹4,021 crore; PAT declined 58% to ₹141 crore.

: Q1 revenue fell 19.6% YoY to ₹4,021 crore; PAT declined 58% to ₹141 crore. Shipping Corp of India : Revenue dropped 13.1% YoY; PAT up 21.5% to ₹354.2 crore.

: Revenue dropped 13.1% YoY; PAT up 21.5% to ₹354.2 crore. Siemens : Revenue rose 13% to ₹4,347 crore; PAT dipped slightly by 3.1% to ₹423 crore.

: Revenue rose 13% to ₹4,347 crore; PAT dipped slightly by 3.1% to ₹423 crore. HPCL, BPCL, IOCL : Cabinet approved ₹30,000 crore LPG under-recovery compensation package, disbursed in 12 tranches.

: Cabinet approved ₹30,000 crore LPG under-recovery compensation package, disbursed in 12 tranches. Dhampur Sugar : Revenue rose 9.2% YoY; net profit down 43.5% to ₹0.91 crore.

: Revenue rose 9.2% YoY; net profit down 43.5% to ₹0.91 crore. Manappuram Finance : Q1 PAT fell 76.3% YoY due to microfinance segment loss; revenue down 9%.

: Q1 PAT fell 76.3% YoY due to microfinance segment loss; revenue down 9%. DOMS Industries: Revenue grew 26.4% to ₹562.3 crore; PAT up 8.8% to ₹59.1 crore.

Q1 Earnings Today: IPCA Labs, Bata India, Astral, BEML, Titagarh Rail Systems, and more

Banking & Regulatory News

ICICI Bank: Increased average minimum balance to ₹50,000 for urban areas RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty for regulatory lapses

IDFC First Bank: RBI approves Platinum Invictus to invest ₹2,624 Cr (5.09% stake) Approval for up to 9.99% total holding



Oil Marketing Companies Update

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Government approved ₹30,000 Cr compensation for LPG under-recoveries Payment to be made in 12 monthly tranches



Major Bulk Deals

Bharti Airtel: Promoter sold 6 crore shares (~₹11,227 Cr)

Zinka Logistics: Sands Capital offloaded ₹55.6 Cr worth shares

EPACK Durable: Tata Mutual Fund bought ₹58.5 Cr stake Augusta Investments sold ₹150.5 Cr worth shares

Centum Electronics: Promoter sold 6.6 lakh shares



HDFC Mutual Fund and 3P India Equity Fund acquired 3.5% stake

SME Listings Today (August 11)

Bhadora Industries

Aaradhya Disposal Industries

Jyoti Global Plast

Parth Electricals & Engineering

BLT Logistics

Essex Marine

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Jio Financial Services, Akzo Nobel India, Castrol India, Globus Spirits, GPT Infraprojects, Indo Count Industries, KP Energy, KPI Green Energy, Kalyani Steels, Neelamalai Agro Industries, Rashi Peripherals, Shri Dinesh Mills, Starteck Finance, Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics.

F&O Ban (August 11)

PNB Housing Finance

RBL Bank

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Don’t Get Hooked: Income Tax Department Flags Dangerous New Tax Refund Phishing Scam