Market Rally Continues: IT Sector Boosts Sensex by 440 Points as Nifty Crosses 25,000 Amid Festive Season

The only guarantee in the stock market is uncertainty, and that is where the risk and the opportunity reside.
The Indian markets opened on a strong note today, September 10, 2025. Sensex kicked off at 81,541, gaining 440 points, while Nifty started above 25,000 with a 137-point rise. A confident start for traders!
IT stocks led the charge with HCL Technologies up 2%, Wipro and Infosys following closely. Pharma and FMCG sectors also showed steady gains, boosting market sentiment.
On the downside, some auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors saw slight declines, reflecting mixed feelings in that sector.
Meanwhile, gold and silver prices continue to stay elevated amid the festive season rush, keeping investors alert.
With a volatile market, diversify your investments in areas such as IT, FMCG, and metals. Do not put all your eggs in one basket or asset. Moreover, avoid buying out of emotion during festivals; wait until prices correct to make better gains and minimize risk. Patience pays off!
Stock Market Today Opening Bell
Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)
At Open (9:15 AM):
- Sensex rose by 357.76 points (0.44%) to 81,459.08
- Nifty gained 105.70 points (0.43%) to 24,974.30
Sensex and Nifty opened higher with gains of 0.44% and 0.43%, respectively, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor optimism amid favorable economic and global cues.
At 10:00 AM:
- Sensex closed at 81,541.60, up 440.28 points (0.54%)
- Nifty closed at 25,006.00, up 137.40 points (0.55%)
Sensex and Nifty closed higher on strong buying sentiment. Sensex gained 440 points while Nifty crossed 25,000, driven by positive market momentum and investor confidence across sectors.
Stocks To Watch Today
- Sun Pharma: USFDA classifies Halol plant as Official Action Indicated (OAI); facility under Import Alert until full CGMP compliance.
- Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Receives LOI worth ₹415 crore for 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan, including O&M.
- Tata Motors: Acquires 26% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy’s SPVs TP Paarthav and TP Marigold.
- Bharat Electronics: To pay final dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23.
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Board to meet on September 12 to consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.
- Bajaj Auto: To pass full GST cut benefits; price reduction up to ₹20,000 on bikes and ₹24,000 on three-wheelers from September 22.
Stock Market Today: Gainers And LosersTop Gainers
- HCL Technologies share price: ₹1,457.00 (up 2.03%)
- Wipro share price: ₹254.00 (up 1.97%)
- Tata Consultancy Services share price: ₹3,104.00 (up 1.79%)
- Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,521.55 (up 1.60%)
- Infosys share price: ₹1,526.00 (up 1.41%)
Top Losers
- Mahindra And Mahindra share price: ₹3,670.00 (down 0.71%)
- Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,269.95 (down 0.60%)
- Tata Motors share price: ₹711.60 (down 0.55%)
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,593.00 (down 0.13%)
- Tata Steel share price: ₹169.05 (down 0.06%)
Stock Market On Tuesday
Nifty and Sensex End Higher, IT Stocks Lead GainsOn Tuesday, September 9, the Indian stock market saw good gains. The Nifty closed above 24,850, rising by 95.45 points (0.39%) to 24,868.60. The Sensex also gained 314.02 points (0.39%) to finish at 81,101.32. Midcap and Smallcap stocks showed small gains of around 0.2% each.The IT sector led the rally, with the IT index jumping 2.8%. Pharma and FMCG stocks also rose by 0.5% each. However, the oil & gas and real estate sectors saw slight falls of 0.3%.
Top gainers on the Nifty included Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports. On the other hand Top losers , stocks like Eternal, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, and Titan Company faced losses.
Overall, the market showed strength, mainly driven by good performance in IT, pharma, and FMCG sectors.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
