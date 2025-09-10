Market Rally Continues: IT Sector Boosts Sensex by 440 Points as Nifty Crosses 25,000 Amid Festive Season

Stock Market Today: Hey Market Watchers!

The only guarantee in the stock market is uncertainty, and that is where the risk and the opportunity reside.

The Indian markets opened on a strong note today, September 10, 2025. Sensex kicked off at 81,541, gaining 440 points, while Nifty started above 25,000 with a 137-point rise. A confident start for traders!

IT stocks led the charge with HCL Technologies up 2%, Wipro and Infosys following closely. Pharma and FMCG sectors also showed steady gains, boosting market sentiment.

On the downside, some auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors saw slight declines, reflecting mixed feelings in that sector.

Meanwhile, gold and silver prices continue to stay elevated amid the festive season rush, keeping investors alert.

So, what’s your move today? Riding the IT wave or watching precious metals closely? Let me know your thoughts- let’s dive into the market buzz together!

Trader’s Tip for Today:

With a volatile market, diversify your investments in areas such as IT, FMCG, and metals. Do not put all your eggs in one basket or asset. Moreover, avoid buying out of emotion during festivals; wait until prices correct to make better gains and minimize risk. Patience pays off!

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

rose by 357.76 points (0.44%) to 81,459.08 Nifty gained 105.70 points (0.43%) to 24,974.30

Sensex and Nifty opened higher with gains of 0.44% and 0.43%, respectively, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor optimism amid favorable economic and global cues.

At 10:00 AM:

Sensex closed at 81,541.60, up 440.28 points (0.54%)

Nifty closed at 25,006.00, up 137.40 points (0.55%)

Sensex and Nifty closed higher on strong buying sentiment. Sensex gained 440 points while Nifty crossed 25,000, driven by positive market momentum and investor confidence across sectors.

Stocks To Watch Today

Sun Pharma: USFDA classifies Halol plant as Official Action Indicated (OAI); facility under Import Alert until full CGMP compliance.

USFDA classifies Halol plant as Official Action Indicated (OAI); facility under Import Alert until full CGMP compliance. Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Receives LOI worth ₹415 crore for 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan, including O&M.

Receives LOI worth ₹415 crore for 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan, including O&M. Tata Motors: Acquires 26% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy’s SPVs TP Paarthav and TP Marigold.

Acquires 26% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy’s SPVs TP Paarthav and TP Marigold. Bharat Electronics: To pay final dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23.

To pay final dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Board to meet on September 12 to consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.

Board to meet on September 12 to consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement. Bajaj Auto: To pass full GST cut benefits; price reduction up to ₹20,000 on bikes and ₹24,000 on three-wheelers from September 22.

