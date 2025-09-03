Stock Market Today: Markets Open Positive But Trade Flat- Got You Confused? Here’s What You Need To Know Today

Stock Market Today: Hey there! The market began with optimism in the stock market.

What is your opinion of what is going on in the market today as an investor?

Following a slightly optimistic start, the market began to display some form of weakness again. Nifty and Sensex might be green, yet the general feeling is restrained. There are global signals to attract—Wall Street was down on Tuesday, and Asian markets are not moving in any direction. The sudden increase in the price of gold and a minor decline in silver signify continued investor hesitation.

Another concern is the increasing U.S. bond yields, which may indicate tighter liquidity in the future. In the meantime, oil prices creep up to $70 just prior to the OPEC+ meeting. It might spell doom for the stocks that are linked to energy.

How To Survive The Dip?

We can all maintaining a defensive portfolio, as domestic events such as the GST Council meet are in progress and key global data, particularly that of the U.S., is to be released. We can also follow IT and FMCG stocks and not over-investing in rate-sensitive industries.

In this market, all actions must be calculated. It is not about gaining profits but conserving capital and identifying clever long-term investments

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 4, 2025)

At Pre-Opening:

Sensex: 80,295.99, Up by 138.11 points (+0.17%)

80,295.99, Up by 138.11 points (+0.17%) Nifty: 24,616.50, Up by 36.90 points (+0.15%)

Markets opened mildly positive in the pre-opening session, with Sensex and Nifty both inching higher. The early uptick hints at a cautious yet optimistic start amid mixed global cues.

At Open (9:15 AM):

Sensex: Opened at 80,233.70, Up 75.82 points (+0.095%)

Opened at 80,233.70, Up 75.82 points (+0.095%) Nifty: Opened at 24,591.30, Up 11.70 points (+0.048%)

Markets opened slightly higher today, with both Nifty and Sensex showing modest gains in early trade. Investors remain cautious, tracking global signals and awaiting key economic events and domestic cues.

At 10:00 AM:

Sensex: 80,170.32, Up 12.44 points (+0.016%)

80,170.32, Up 12.44 points (+0.016%) Nifty: 24,592.30, Up 12.70 points (+0.052%)

By 10 AM, the markets remained flat with marginal gains. Nifty and Sensex are trading just above the previous close, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global and domestic cues.

Stocks To Watch Today

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Signed a €550 million, 7-year deal with Tryg to digitize and streamline operations across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.



JSW Cement:

Reported Q1 consolidated loss of ₹1,356.2 crore (vs ₹15.1 crore YoY).

Revenue up 7.8% YoY to ₹1,559.8 crore.

EBITDA up 61.4% to ₹322.65 crore.

Margin improved to 20.7% from 13.8%.

Noted exceptional loss of ₹1,466.4 crore.



Adani Power: Received approval to start operations at Dhirauli Mine (Madhya Pradesh), with peak capacity of 6.5 MTPA.



PNC Infratech: Lowest bidder for ₹297 crore runway expansion and allied works at Varanasi Airport.



Waaree Energies:

Acquiring 64% stake in Kotson’s for ₹192 crore.

Also buying 100% stake in subsidiary Impactgrid Renewables.



State Bank of India (SBI): Closed $500 million bond issue at 4.5% coupon, 5-year maturity, to be listed in Singapore and GIFT City.

Stock Market On Tuesday

Tuesday was a mixed day in the market, with the Nifty index losing nearly 200 points from the day’s high and dipping below the 24,600 mark. In spite of this, the midcap index held its ground and closed the day with a hefty gain of 152 points at 56,977. The market breadth was positive, and the NSE advance-decline ratio in favor of advances was 2:1.

The financial stocks fared poorly and pulled the Nifty Bank down by 341 points to 53,661, as the banking giants closed in the red. The Sensex too declined by 207 to end at 80,158, and the Nifty declined by 45 to close at 24,580.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was the worst loser, down by more than 2 percent, due to adverse news in the auto industry. Meanwhile, PSU stocks also came under buying interest, as Power Grid and NTPC were the biggest gainers in the Nifty.

