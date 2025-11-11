LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Indian markets kicked off Tuesday strong, with Sensex and Nifty rising on upbeat global cues. IT and financials led gains as investors eyed crude prices, earnings, and global trade developments.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 11, 2025 09:25:04 IST



Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: The bulls are back in action! Indian markets kicked off Tuesday’s session on a bright note, riding the global optimism wave. The Sensex climbed 150 points to 83,685, while the Nifty50 rose nearly 60 points to 25,634, a decent morning stretch for Dalal Street. IT, metals, and financials led the charge, taking cues from Wall Street’s strong finish overnight. Over in Asia, markets are flashing green, keeping the mood upbeat. But investors aren’t throwing caution to the wind just yet, all eyes are now on crude prices, global cues, and this week’s corporate earnings lineup.

        Pre-Opening Market Snapshot

        • Sensex: 83,671.52, up 136.17 points (0.16%)
        • Nifty50: 25,617.00, up 42.65 points (0.17%)

        Indian markets are set for a mildly positive start on Tuesday, with both Sensex and Nifty trading higher in pre-opening, supported by firm global cues and upbeat investor sentiment.

        Opening Bell
        • Sensex: 83,685.47, up 150.12 points (0.18%)
        • Nifty50: 25,633.85, up 59.50 points (0.23%)

        Indian markets opened higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues and investor optimism over a potential India-US trade deal. Both Sensex and Nifty began the session with steady gains.

        Stock Market At 9:20
        • Sensex: 83,412.33, down 123.02 points (0.15%)
        • Nifty50: 25,535.60, down 38.75 points (0.15%)

        Indian markets traded slightly lower by midday as investors booked profits after early gains. Weak cues from global markets and caution ahead of key U.S. tariff decisions weighed on sentiment.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Financials And Housing

            • Bajaj Finance:
              Consolidated net profit up 23% YoY to ₹4,948 crore.
              Net interest income grew 22% to ₹10,785 crore.
              Assets under management jumped 24% to ₹4.62 lakh crore.
              Gross NPA rose to 1.24%; Net NPA to 0.60%.

            • HUDCO:
              Net profit up 3% YoY at ₹710 crore.
              Net interest income surged 31.7% to ₹1,050 crore.

            • AAA Technologies (Bulk Deal):
              Nautilus Private Capital bought 3.7 lakh shares (2.88% stake) at ₹89.7/share.
              Promoters offloaded a 7.79% stake this quarter.

            Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Jindal Stainless, Ather, Britannia And Many Other In Focus, 11 November

                Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

                Asian Markets

                • Asian stocks traded higher for the second consecutive day, supported by optimism over progress to end the record-long US government shutdown.
                • South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2%, while Singapore’s Straits Times rose 1%.
                • Broader sentiment improved across commodities and cryptocurrencies, signaling a global risk-on mood.

                US Markets

                • Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, led by strong gains in AI-linked stocks such as Nvidia and Palantir.
                • Investor confidence grew as US lawmakers made progress on a compromise deal to reopen the government.
                • S&P 500 climbed 1.54% to 6,832.43 points.
                • Nasdaq surged 2.27% to 23,527.17 points, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 27.
                • Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.81% to 47,368.63 points.

                Commodities- Oil

                • Crude prices slipped in early Asian trade, reversing part of Monday’s gains amid renewed oversupply concerns.
                • Brent crude fell 13 cents (0.2%) to $63.93 per barrel.
                • US WTI crude eased 13 cents (0.2%) to $60 per barrel.
                • Both benchmarks had gained around 40 cents in the previous session.

                  Stock Market Thursday 

                  Market Wrap | Nifty Reclaims 25,550 as IT Stocks Lead the Comeback

                  What a start to the week! After three straight sessions of losses, Indian markets bounced back with confidence on Monday, powered by strong buying in IT, metal, and pharma counters.

                  By the closing bell, the Sensex climbed 319 points, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 83,535.35, while the Nifty50 gained 82 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish at 25,574.30. Market breadth, however, remained mixed, with 1,787 stocks advancing, 2,183 declining, and 132 remaining unchanged.

                  In the broader space, the BSE Midcap index rose 0.6 percent, reflecting selective strength, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.4 percent as investors booked profits after last week’s rally.

                  Sectorally, it was an almost all-green show. The IT index surged 1.6 percent, pharma climbed nearly 1 percent, and metals gained 0.6 percent. The only weak spot? Media stocks, which slipped about 1 percent.

                  Among Nifty’s top performers were Infosys, HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Wipro, all contributing to the day’s rebound. On the flip side, Trent, Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Power Grid, and Tata Consumer were among the laggards.

                  (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                  (With Inputs)
                  Why Has ED Summoned Anil Ambani Again? Money Laundering Probe Escalates, Billionaire To Face Questioning On November 14
                  First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:20 AM IST
                  
                  
                  

                  

                  

