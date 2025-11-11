Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Stock Market Thursday

Market Wrap | Nifty Reclaims 25,550 as IT Stocks Lead the Comeback

What a start to the week! After three straight sessions of losses, Indian markets bounced back with confidence on Monday, powered by strong buying in IT, metal, and pharma counters.

By the closing bell, the Sensex climbed 319 points, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 83,535.35, while the Nifty50 gained 82 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish at 25,574.30. Market breadth, however, remained mixed, with 1,787 stocks advancing, 2,183 declining, and 132 remaining unchanged.

In the broader space, the BSE Midcap index rose 0.6 percent, reflecting selective strength, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.4 percent as investors booked profits after last week’s rally.

Sectorally, it was an almost all-green show. The IT index surged 1.6 percent, pharma climbed nearly 1 percent, and metals gained 0.6 percent. The only weak spot? Media stocks, which slipped about 1 percent.

Among Nifty’s top performers were Infosys, HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Wipro, all contributing to the day’s rebound. On the flip side, Trent, Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Power Grid, and Tata Consumer were among the laggards.