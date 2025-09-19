Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens in Red, High on Investors’ Sentiments, Sensex And Nifty Down A Few Points

Stock Market Today: Cautious Start Despite Global Cheer – What Should Traders Watch?

Good morning, traders! As the global markets are still enjoying the good feelings elicited by the expectation of the rate by the US Fed, the same cannot be said at the home front.

Watching closely, GIFT Nifty already indicated in the early morning a hesitant and a bit negative open, which has given the right direction to the day. And as usual, on that signal both Sensex and Nifty were in the red and dropping slightly in the initial trade.

What then does this imply to you as a trader or an investor? It’s a day to tread carefully. Although the performance of other markets such as pharma and IT has been resilient in the recent past, others with poor performance such as energy and capital goods can pull it down. The recent volatility is still in memory, and today one will be required to be keen on observation, strict stops, and keep agile.

Wait and watch, we shall find whether the bulls will get the mastery or whether the school of prudence is still to rule the day.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 19, 2025)

Pre-Opening Sensex at 82,946.04, down 67.92 points (-0.082%)

Nifty at 25,410.20, down 13.40 points (-0.053%) Pre-opening sees Sensex slightly down by 67.92 points and Nifty dipping 13.40 points, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of today’s market session. Stay tuned for market movements.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM) : Sensex: 82,920.74, down 93.22 points (0.11%)

Nifty: 25,396.25, down 27.35 points (0.11%) The market opened in the red, with Sensex and Nifty both falling around 0.11%. Investor caution led to a slight dip as trading begins on a cautious note today. Stocks To Watch Today

Market Movers & Company News

Adani Group: In focus after SEBI closed probes into fund diversion, related-party transaction violations, and fraud.

In focus after SEBI closed probes into fund diversion, related-party transaction violations, and fraud. Indian Hotels Company: Clarified it doesn’t own The Pierre, New York; only holds leasehold rights.

Clarified it doesn’t own The Pierre, New York; only holds leasehold rights. Metropolis Healthcare: Acquired Ambika Pathology Lab (Kolhapur); fourth acquisition in 10 months.

Acquired Ambika Pathology Lab (Kolhapur); fourth acquisition in 10 months. Vedanta: Named preferred bidder for Punnam Manganese Block (152 hectares) in Andhra Pradesh.

Named preferred bidder for Punnam Manganese Block (152 hectares) in Andhra Pradesh. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Secured ₹86.85 crore order from UltraTech Cement for BCFC wagons + brake van (delivery by March 2026).

Healthcare & Pharma

Unichem Laboratories: Hit with €19.49 million fine by European Commission for Perindopril issue; €16.70 million still payable.

Hit with €19.49 million fine by European Commission for Perindopril issue; €16.70 million still payable. Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Sold entire 66.5% stake in Anugraha Chemicals for ₹6.65 lakh; firm no longer a subsidiary.

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

IndusInd Bank 739.00 up 0.48%

Maruti Suzuki India 15865.00 up 0.29%

NTPC 337.70 up 0.24%

Hindustan Unilever 2592.00 up 0.21%

Wipro 257.20 up 0.14% Top Losers Mahindra & Mahindra – 3612.25 (down 0.79%)

ICICI Bank – 1411.60 (down 0.72%)

Nestle India – 1200.00 (down 0.71%)

UltraTech Cement – 12552.95 (down 0.57%)

HCL Technologies – 1485.40 (down 0.56%)

Stock Market On Thursday

That was a rough ride, but Indian markets had smiles on their faces today! Thursday saw a continuation of the winning streak of the benchmark indices, as the Sensex surged by 320 points and the Nifty finished well above the 25,400 mark. Feels good, right?

Here’s how it worked out sector-wise:

Midcaps increased by approximately 0.3 percent, whereas smallcaps remained quite stable.

In specific sectors: IT improved by about 0.8 percent, Pharma led the pack with a 1.5 percent gain, while Metals and Private Banks saw marginal increases (0.3–0.4 percent each).

On the downside, the weak areas were Energy, Media, and Capital Goods, which declined by about 0.3 percent each.

Stocks in the limelight included HDFC Life, Infosys, Eternal, Cipla, and even Sun Pharma, which saw gains. Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Motors, and UltraTech Cement were the laggards of the day.

So what now?

With many investors feeling optimistic, though cautious, the market’s momentum now hinges on whether underperforming sectors like energy and media can bounce back. Will the winning streak continue?

Let’s wait and see!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

