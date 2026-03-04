Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Hold on to your portfolios! The Indian market opened on a rocky note on March 4, with Sensex tumbling over 1,700 points and Nifty slipping below 24,400. Blame soaring oil prices and US-Iran tensions. Traders, are you ready to navigate this rollercoaster while keeping an eye on energy and infrastructure stocks?

Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 March, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Stock Market Opening Bell Sensex Open: down 1,708.26 pts (−2.13%) at 78,530.59 amid weak global cues.

down 1,708.26 pts (−2.13%) at amid weak global cues. Nifty Open: down 506.10 pts (−2.04%) at 24,359.60 , trading below 24,400.

down 506.10 pts (−2.04%) at , trading below 24,400. Market Breadth: 494 shares advanced, 2,203 shares declined, 159 unchanged.

494 shares advanced, 2,203 shares declined, 159 unchanged. Major Losers: L&T, Interglobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance.

L&T, Interglobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance. Major Gainers: Bharat Electronics, Infosys, ONGC, Coal India, TCS. Nifty opens below 24,400 as Sensex falls over 1,700 points; weak global cues and geopolitical tensions hit investor sentiment, with broader markets showing heavy declines and selective sectoral gains.

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Infrastructure

Reliance Industries : Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as President for international business initiatives; joins Executive Committee; reports to Akash Ambani.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Handled 42.5 MMT cargo in Feb 2026, up 16% YoY; YTD volumes at 454.7 MMT (+11%). Growth led by containers (+14% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY); rail volumes up, GPWIS slightly down.



US Stock Market Signals Turn Weak: Wall Street Under Own Missile

Tuesday turned red on Wall Street as US equities stumbled after Israel and US jets launched fresh strikes on Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped more than 1,100 points, representing a 2.4% decline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell more than 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. The extended fighting in the region created heightened anxiety among investors seeking to protect their assets. Oil prices surged as traders feared that key supply routes could be disrupted, sending ripples through the energy market. Wall Street watchers expect financial markets to experience increased volatility as geopolitical events take center stage.

Stock Market On Monday

Market on Monday | Sensex Dives Over 1,000 Points as US-Iran Tensions Roil Investors

The Indian stock market suffered significant losses on March 2 because global market uncertainties increased due to US-Iran tensions, which caused crude oil prices to rise and investors to become anxious. The Sensex dropped 1,048.34 points to reach 80,238.85, while the Nifty decreased by 312.95 points to reach 24,865.70. Midcap and smallcap indices suffered declines of 1.5% each. The most significant declines occurred for L&T, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Tata Motors PV, and Adani Enterprises, while Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, and Hindalco achieved positive performance.

All sectors except metals finished with losses, while Auto, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas sectors experienced approximately 2% declines. Traders should prepare for incoming market changes.