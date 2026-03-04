LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened sharply lower on March 4, with Sensex dropping over 1,700 points and Nifty below 24,400. Geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and weak global cues dominate trading sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 4, 2026 09:39:27 IST

Hold on to your portfolios! The Indian market opened on a rocky note on March 4, with Sensex tumbling over 1,700 points and Nifty slipping below 24,400. Blame soaring oil prices and US-Iran tensions. Traders, are you ready to navigate this rollercoaster while keeping an eye on energy and infrastructure stocks?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 March, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex pre‑open: down 2,147.90 pts (−2.68%) at 78,090.95 as markets brace for more weakness.
    • Nifty pre‑open: down 693.50 pts (−2.79%) at 24,172.20 amid global risk‑off sentiment.

    Sensex and Nifty are weakening sharply in the pre‑opening session, signalling another risk‑off start as global markets reel from geopolitical tensions and oil price pressure, challenging investor sentiment.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

      • Sensex Open: down 1,708.26 pts (−2.13%) at 78,530.59 amid weak global cues.
      • Nifty Open: down 506.10 pts (−2.04%) at 24,359.60, trading below 24,400.
      • Market Breadth: 494 shares advanced, 2,203 shares declined, 159 unchanged.
      • Major Losers: L&T, Interglobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance.
      • Major Gainers: Bharat Electronics, Infosys, ONGC, Coal India, TCS.

      Nifty opens below 24,400 as Sensex falls over 1,700 points; weak global cues and geopolitical tensions hit investor sentiment, with broader markets showing heavy declines and selective sectoral gains.

                Energy & Infrastructure

                • Reliance Industries:

                  • Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as President for international business initiatives; joins Executive Committee; reports to Akash Ambani.

                • Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone:

                  • Handled 42.5 MMT cargo in Feb 2026, up 16% YoY; YTD volumes at 454.7 MMT (+11%).

                  • Growth led by containers (+14% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY); rail volumes up, GPWIS slightly down.

                US Stock Market Signals Turn Weak: Wall Street Under Own Missile 

                Tuesday turned red on Wall Street as US equities stumbled after Israel and US jets launched fresh strikes on Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped more than 1,100 points, representing a 2.4% decline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) fell more than 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. The extended fighting in the region created heightened anxiety among investors seeking to protect their assets. Oil prices surged as traders feared that key supply routes could be disrupted, sending ripples through the energy market. Wall Street watchers expect financial markets to experience increased volatility as geopolitical events take center stage.

                Stock Market On Monday

                Market on Monday | Sensex Dives Over 1,000 Points as US-Iran Tensions Roil Investors

                The Indian stock market suffered significant losses on March 2 because global market uncertainties increased due to US-Iran tensions, which caused crude oil prices to rise and investors to become anxious. The Sensex dropped 1,048.34 points to reach 80,238.85, while the Nifty decreased by 312.95 points to reach 24,865.70. Midcap and smallcap indices suffered declines of 1.5% each. The most significant declines occurred for L&T, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Tata Motors PV, and Adani Enterprises, while Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, and Hindalco achieved positive performance.

                All sectors except metals finished with losses, while Auto, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas sectors experienced approximately 2% declines. Traders should prepare for incoming market changes.

                First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:30 AM IST
                Tags: adani-portsenergy stocksindian stock marketinfrastructure stocksmarket-volatilityniftyoil pricesReliance Industriessensexstock market todayus-iran tensions

