Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets Wake Up To A Very Eventful Weekend
If you were to think the new year would come in without much noise, then you are wrong because markets have different plans. The Sensex and Nifty50 are going to look for guidance from a global backdrop that has changed a lot over the weekend, since there are no major domestic triggers on the calendar.
The early signals were very positive. GIFT Nifty futures at 7:10 AM increased by 79.1 points to 26,534.5, indicating a strong opening bell. However, with the markets absorbing the new developments, the momentum slowed down. At 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was around 26,552, gaining about 19 points and demonstrating how fast the mood is changing.
The Asia-Pacific markets opened the first full trading week of 2026 with a strong bullish trend after the US attacked and took control of oil-rich Venezuela and reportedly arrested President Nicolas Maduro, who was said to be connected to oil-related narco-terrorism charges. Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared as the defence sector did well, and South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s ASX 200 also moved up.
Top Stocks To Watch Today
Q3 RESULTS TODAY
-
CDG Petchem
-
Axita Cotton
-
KSH International
FMCG
-
Marico
-
India volume growth in high single digits
-
Parachute resilient; VAHO grew in the 20s
-
Saffola and Foods remained muted
-
Consumption outlook improving due to easing inflation
-
Growth momentum expected to strengthen in coming quarters
-
RETAIL
-
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
-
Q3 standalone revenue up 13.15% YoY to Rs 17,612.6 crore
-
Total store count at 442 as of December 2025
-
-
V2 Retail
-
Q3 standalone revenue up 57% YoY to Rs 927 crore
-
Added 35 stores; focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities
-
-
V-Mart Retail
-
Revenue up 10% YoY to Rs 1,126 crore
-
Same-store sales growth flat
-
Net addition of 21 stores
-
BANKING AND FINANCIALS
-
Bank of Baroda
-
Global business up 12.22% YoY
-
Advances up 14.57%; deposits up 10.25%
-
-
Bandhan Bank
-
Advances up 10%; deposits up 11.1%
-
CASA ratio declined to 27.26%
-
-
Yes Bank
-
Loans up 5.2%; deposits up 5.5%
-
-
IDBI Bank
-
Total business up 12% YoY
-
Net advances up 15%
-
-
Union Bank of India
-
Global advances up 7.13%
-
CASA improved to 33.95%
-
-
Bank of India
-
Global business up 12.5%
-
Advances up 13.5%; deposits up 11.6%
-
-
Punjab National Bank
-
Global business up 9.57%
-
Advances rose 10.98%
-
-
Jammu and Kashmir Bank
-
Total business up 13.34%
-
CASA ratio declined to 44.10%
-
-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
-
Deposits up 22.2%
-
Gross loan book up 21.6%
-
GNPA improved to 2.39%
-
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank
-
Gross advances up 15.86%
-
CASA ratio improved to 30%
-
-
CSB Bank
-
Deposits up 21%
-
Advances surged 29%, led by gold loans
-
-
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
-
Disbursements expected to rise 7% YoY
-
Asset quality largely stable
-
NBFC
-
Bajaj Finance
-
AUM up 22% YoY to Rs 4.85 lakh crore
-
Customer base at 115.4 million
-
New loans booked up 15%
-
REAL ESTATE
-
Sobha
-
Q3 sales value up 52.3% YoY
-
Average price realisation up 13.1%
-
Sales area declined marginally
-
METALS AND MINING
-
Vedanta
-
Aluminium output up 1% YoY
-
Zinc saleable metal up 4%
-
Zinc International production surged 28%
-
-
Hindustan Zinc
-
Mined and saleable metal up 4%
-
Refined zinc output up 8%
-
Lead production declined 11%
-
-
Coal India
-
Subsidiary BCCL to launch Rs 1,071-crore IPO on January 9
-
Price band at Rs 21–23 per share
-
INDUSTRIALS AND DEFENCE
-
Seamec
-
Vessel Seamec Agastya commenced charter with HAL Offshore for ONGC
-
-
NIBE
-
Secured Rs 292.69-crore Indian Army supply contract
-
ELECTRONICS AND MANUFACTURING
-
Dixon Technologies
-
Subsidiaries approved under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme
-
-
Amber Enterprises
-
Step-down subsidiaries received ECMS approval
-
INFRASTRUCTURE
-
Adani Enterprises
-
Launched Rs 1,000-crore NCD issue offering up to 8.9%
-
Adani Road Transport to acquire 49% stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi
-
HOSPITALITY
-
Royal Orchid Hotels
-
Signed new Regenta-branded leisure property in Jodhpur
-
CHEMICALS
-
Kiri Industries
-
Received $689 million from sale of entire stake in DyStar Global
-
TEXTILES
-
Trident
-
Group CFO Rahul Roongta resigned effective January 2
-
BULK DEALS
-
Shyam Dhani Industries
-
Holani Venture Capital Fund-I acquired 1.21% stake
-
Meru Investment Fund acquired 1.9% stake
-
-
KV Toys India
-
Generational Capital Breakout Fund acquired 0.55% stake
-
CORPORATE ACTIONS
-
Fairchem Organics – Ex-date for buyback
-
Orient Technologies – Ex-date for bonus
F&O BAN
-
SAIL
