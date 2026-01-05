LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Colombia news donald trump Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets brace for a volatile start as global cues dominate after a dramatic weekend. Banking, FMCG, retail, metals, NBFCs and defence stocks remain in focus amid Q3 updates.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 5, 2026 08:46:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets Wake Up To A Very Eventful Weekend

If you were to think the new year would come in without much noise, then you are wrong because markets have different plans. The Sensex and Nifty50 are going to look for guidance from a global backdrop that has changed a lot over the weekend, since there are no major domestic triggers on the calendar.

You Might Be Interested In

The early signals were very positive. GIFT Nifty futures at 7:10 AM increased by 79.1 points to 26,534.5, indicating a strong opening bell. However, with the markets absorbing the new developments, the momentum slowed down. At 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was around 26,552, gaining about 19 points and demonstrating how fast the mood is changing.

The Asia-Pacific markets opened the first full trading week of 2026 with a strong bullish trend after the US attacked and took control of oil-rich Venezuela and reportedly arrested President Nicolas Maduro, who was said to be connected to oil-related narco-terrorism charges. Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared as the defence sector did well, and South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s ASX 200 also moved up.

You Might Be Interested In

Top Stocks To Watch Today

Q3 RESULTS TODAY

  • CDG Petchem

  • Axita Cotton

  • KSH International

FMCG

  • Marico

    • India volume growth in high single digits

    • Parachute resilient; VAHO grew in the 20s

    • Saffola and Foods remained muted

    • Consumption outlook improving due to easing inflation

    • Growth momentum expected to strengthen in coming quarters

RETAIL

  • Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

    • Q3 standalone revenue up 13.15% YoY to Rs 17,612.6 crore

    • Total store count at 442 as of December 2025

  • V2 Retail

    • Q3 standalone revenue up 57% YoY to Rs 927 crore

    • Added 35 stores; focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

  • V-Mart Retail

    • Revenue up 10% YoY to Rs 1,126 crore

    • Same-store sales growth flat

    • Net addition of 21 stores

BANKING AND FINANCIALS

  • Bank of Baroda

    • Global business up 12.22% YoY

    • Advances up 14.57%; deposits up 10.25%

  • Bandhan Bank

    • Advances up 10%; deposits up 11.1%

    • CASA ratio declined to 27.26%

  • Yes Bank

    • Loans up 5.2%; deposits up 5.5%

  • IDBI Bank

    • Total business up 12% YoY

    • Net advances up 15%

  • Union Bank of India

    • Global advances up 7.13%

    • CASA improved to 33.95%

  • Bank of India

    • Global business up 12.5%

    • Advances up 13.5%; deposits up 11.6%

  • Punjab National Bank

    • Global business up 9.57%

    • Advances rose 10.98%

  • Jammu and Kashmir Bank

    • Total business up 13.34%

    • CASA ratio declined to 44.10%

  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

    • Deposits up 22.2%

    • Gross loan book up 21.6%

    • GNPA improved to 2.39%

  • Equitas Small Finance Bank

    • Gross advances up 15.86%

    • CASA ratio improved to 30%

  • CSB Bank

    • Deposits up 21%

    • Advances surged 29%, led by gold loans

  • Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

    • Disbursements expected to rise 7% YoY

    • Asset quality largely stable

NBFC

  • Bajaj Finance

    • AUM up 22% YoY to Rs 4.85 lakh crore

    • Customer base at 115.4 million

    • New loans booked up 15%

REAL ESTATE

  • Sobha

    • Q3 sales value up 52.3% YoY

    • Average price realisation up 13.1%

    • Sales area declined marginally

METALS AND MINING

  • Vedanta

    • Aluminium output up 1% YoY

    • Zinc saleable metal up 4%

    • Zinc International production surged 28%

  • Hindustan Zinc

    • Mined and saleable metal up 4%

    • Refined zinc output up 8%

    • Lead production declined 11%

  • Coal India

    • Subsidiary BCCL to launch Rs 1,071-crore IPO on January 9

    • Price band at Rs 21–23 per share

INDUSTRIALS AND DEFENCE

  • Seamec

    • Vessel Seamec Agastya commenced charter with HAL Offshore for ONGC

  • NIBE

    • Secured Rs 292.69-crore Indian Army supply contract

ELECTRONICS AND MANUFACTURING

  • Dixon Technologies

    • Subsidiaries approved under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

  • Amber Enterprises

    • Step-down subsidiaries received ECMS approval

INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Adani Enterprises

    • Launched Rs 1,000-crore NCD issue offering up to 8.9%

    • Adani Road Transport to acquire 49% stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi

HOSPITALITY

  • Royal Orchid Hotels

    • Signed new Regenta-branded leisure property in Jodhpur

CHEMICALS

  • Kiri Industries

    • Received $689 million from sale of entire stake in DyStar Global

TEXTILES

  • Trident

    • Group CFO Rahul Roongta resigned effective January 2

BULK DEALS

  • Shyam Dhani Industries

    • Holani Venture Capital Fund-I acquired 1.21% stake

    • Meru Investment Fund acquired 1.9% stake

  • KV Toys India

    • Generational Capital Breakout Fund acquired 0.55% stake

CORPORATE ACTIONS

  • Fairchem Organics – Ex-date for buyback

  • Orient Technologies – Ex-date for bonus

F&O BAN

  • SAIL

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 8:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bajaj financeBank of Barodabusiness newscoal-indiaDixon TechnologiesDMartGIFT Niftyglobal marketsHindustan Zincindian stock marketMaricoNifty50Q3 resultssensexstocks in focusStocks to watch todayUjjivan SFB

RELATED News

Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

Reliance Jio Tops Telecom Charts With 1.2 Million Additions, Extends Lead Over Airtel For Ninth Straight Month

Shelaji Receives Iconic Luxury Project Award for ‘The Legacy’

Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway’s New Era

Ananda Comes Onboard as Co-Presenting Sponsor for the New Season of MasterChef India

LATEST NEWS

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

The Ashes: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

Donald Trump Calls Colombia’s President A ‘Sick Man’ Who ‘Makes Cocaine’ – After Venezuela, Is Colombia Next?

US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs’

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across State and in Shillong

‘Stabbed in a Drunken Rage’: South Korean Man Killed by Manipur Live-In Partner After Violent Argument

Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: All New Year’s Eve Victims Identified, Half Were Under 18

UK and France Carry Out Joint Strike on ISIS Weapons Bunker in Syria- How the Operation Unfolded and What Comes Next

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

Who Was Nikitha Godishala? Indian Woman Missing Since New Year’s Eve Found Stabbed to Death in Ex-Boyfriend’s US Apartment

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus
Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus
Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus
Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

QUICK LINKS