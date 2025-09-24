Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, September 24, 2025: Good morning, investors!

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start the day today, September 24, 2025, on a low note, which is a response to the negative signals in global markets. GIFT Nifty futures had fallen 71 points, to 25,185, as of 7:41 AM.

At the time of writing, GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,196, down by 20 points, hinting at a cautious start for Indian markets.

The quetion we all have is- What is making it stir the mood?

In his most recent speech, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that equity prices are fairly highly valued, and he admitted that the rate-cutting strategy is still uncertain ahead, which is making markets a little nervous.

Other key indices in the Asia-Pacific were largely negative, with Hang Seng in Hong Kong falling 0.33%, the South Korean KOSPI decreasing 0.84%, and the Japanese Nikkei falling 0.38%. The only index that had a slight increase of 0.03% was the CSI 300 of mainland China. On Wall Street, the night was not much better either, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the Dow fell by 0.55%, 0.95%, and 0.19%, respectively. Be on the lookout for the opening bell, it might be a hesitating opening.

Stocks To Watch

Food & Commerce

Swiggy : Approved sale of equity and CCPS in Rapido to MIH Investments One B.V. and Setu AIF Trust for ₹2,399.5 crore. Approved slump sale of Instamart to its subsidiary Swiggy Instamart.

Engineering, Infrastructure & EPC

Dilip Buildcon : Declared L-1 bidder for a ₹1,115.37 crore Kerala infra project via DBL-PSP JV.

: Declared L-1 bidder for a ₹1,115.37 crore Kerala infra project via DBL-PSP JV. Ceinsys Tech : Received LoA from MMRDA for a ₹15.95 crore ESRI ArcGIS software order (4-year contract).

: Received LoA from MMRDA for a ₹15.95 crore ESRI ArcGIS software order (4-year contract). Cochin Shipyard: Signed an agreement with South Korea’s HD KSOE to build large ships in India

Chemicals & Paints

Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Q1FY26 profit rose 87% YoY to ₹47.2 crore; revenue jumped 296% to ₹2,506.9 crore.

: Q1FY26 profit rose 87% YoY to ₹47.2 crore; revenue jumped 296% to ₹2,506.9 crore. Akzo Nobel India: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries may sell up to 5% stake via block deal; floor price ₹3,261.8/share, offer size ₹742.7 crore.

Healthcare & Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals : To expand its Genomics Institutes to 5 more cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Indore.

: To expand its Genomics Institutes to 5 more cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Indore. Poly Medicure: Through Netherlands subsidiary, completed acquisition of PendraCare Group; now owns 90% economic rights.

Information Technology (IT)

Infosys : Expanded long-term partnership with Swiss telecom company Sunrise for AI-led IT system upgrades.

: Expanded long-term partnership with Swiss telecom company Sunrise for AI-led IT system upgrades. HCL Technologies : Renewed its digital transformation contract with Sweden’s commercial vehicle maker, focusing on AI services.

: Renewed its digital transformation contract with Sweden’s commercial vehicle maker, focusing on AI services. Power & Energy

Torrent Power : Acquired 49% in Newzone India and 100% in Newzone Power Projects for ₹211 crore.

: Acquired 49% in Newzone India and 100% in Newzone Power Projects for ₹211 crore. GAIL India: Signed deal with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd to set up city gas distribution infrastructure.

Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company : Invested ₹100 crore in subsidiary ELEL Hotels through a rights issue.

: Invested ₹100 crore in subsidiary ELEL Hotels through a rights issue. Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed two new properties – Varanasi and Rewa under “Keys” brand.

Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals : Got approval from South Africa’s Competition Commission to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals.

: Got approval from South Africa’s Competition Commission to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals. SMS Lifesciences India: Trades ex-dividend today.

Real Estate

Puravankara: Group CFO Deepak Rastogi resigned; Deputy CFO Niraj Kumar Gautam promoted to CFO.

Oil & Lubricants

Gandhar Oil Refinery: To exit JV with ESPE Oils and shut down Texol Oils FZC in Sharjah.

Electricals & Appliances

Bajaj Electricals: To acquire ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and IP rights across India & neighbouring countries for ₹146 crore.

Consumer Goods

VIP Industries : Appointed Atul Jain as MD for 5 years from Sept 23. Neetu Kashiramka resigned as MD, to continue till Oct 31, 2025.



Equity Deals & Market Activity

Bulk Deals And Bulk Deal

Sammaan Capital : Plutus Wealth Mgmt sold 1.16 crore shares (1.4%) at ₹137.26/share for ₹159.2 crore.

: Plutus Wealth Mgmt sold 1.16 crore shares (1.4%) at ₹137.26/share for ₹159.2 crore. Parth Electricals : India Max Investment Fund sold 1 lakh shares at ₹225/share.

: India Max Investment Fund sold 1 lakh shares at ₹225/share. Wheels India : HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,27,940 shares at ₹809/share.

: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,27,940 shares at ₹809/share. Energy Infrastructure Trust : Brookfield unit sold 3.61 crore units (5.4%) at ₹82/unit for ₹296.43 crore. Buyers include Neo Infra, Pico Capital, and others.

: NDR INVIT Trust : 2.64 crore units (6.68%) sold at ₹115/unit for ₹304.2 crore. Radhakishan Damani bought 87 lakh units for ₹100.05 crore. Jhunjhunwala family trusts bought 86.75 lakh units for ₹99.76 crore.



F&O Ban List

HFCL

RBL Bank

Sammaan Capital

Investor’s Indsider Tip

Swiggy’s recent stake sales and business reshuffle show it’s refocusing- but HEY! don’t rush in just yet. Betting on Swiggy may not guarantee long-term gains. Sometimes, it’s wiser to step back, skip the hype, and watch how the story unfolds before committing your capital. Patience is a strategy too.

