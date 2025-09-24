LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets may open lower today amid weak global cues. Key stocks across sectors like Swiggy, Infosys, Apollo, and Bajaj Electricals are in focus. Investors should tread cautiously amid volatility.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 24, 2025 08:47:07 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, September 24, 2025: Good morning, investors! 

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start the day today, September 24, 2025, on a low note, which is a response to the negative signals in global markets. GIFT Nifty futures had fallen 71 points, to 25,185, as of 7:41 AM.

At the time of writing, GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,196, down by 20 points, hinting at a cautious start for Indian markets.

The quetion we all have is- What is making it stir the mood?

In his most recent speech, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that equity prices are fairly highly valued, and he admitted that the rate-cutting strategy is still uncertain ahead, which is making markets a little nervous.

Other key indices in the Asia-Pacific were largely negative, with Hang Seng in Hong Kong falling 0.33%, the South Korean KOSPI decreasing 0.84%, and the Japanese Nikkei falling 0.38%. The only index that had a slight increase of 0.03% was the CSI 300 of mainland China. On Wall Street, the night was not much better either, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the Dow fell by 0.55%, 0.95%, and 0.19%, respectively. Be on the lookout for the opening bell, it might be a hesitating opening.

Stocks To Watch

Food & Commerce

  • Swiggy:
    • Approved sale of equity and CCPS in Rapido to MIH Investments One B.V. and Setu AIF Trust for ₹2,399.5 crore.
    • Approved slump sale of Instamart to its subsidiary Swiggy Instamart.

Engineering, Infrastructure & EPC

  • Dilip Buildcon: Declared L-1 bidder for a ₹1,115.37 crore Kerala infra project via DBL-PSP JV.
  • Ceinsys Tech: Received LoA from MMRDA for a ₹15.95 crore ESRI ArcGIS software order (4-year contract).
  • Cochin Shipyard: Signed an agreement with South Korea’s HD KSOE to build large ships in India

Chemicals & Paints

  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Q1FY26 profit rose 87% YoY to ₹47.2 crore; revenue jumped 296% to ₹2,506.9 crore.
  • Akzo Nobel India: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries may sell up to 5% stake via block deal; floor price ₹3,261.8/share, offer size ₹742.7 crore.

Healthcare & Hospitals

  • Apollo Hospitals: To expand its Genomics Institutes to 5 more cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Indore.
  • Poly Medicure: Through Netherlands subsidiary, completed acquisition of PendraCare Group; now owns 90% economic rights.

Information Technology (IT)

  • Infosys: Expanded long-term partnership with Swiss telecom company Sunrise for AI-led IT system upgrades.
  • HCL Technologies: Renewed its digital transformation contract with Sweden’s commercial vehicle maker, focusing on AI services.
  • Power & Energy
  • Torrent Power: Acquired 49% in Newzone India and 100% in Newzone Power Projects for ₹211 crore.
  • GAIL India: Signed deal with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd to set up city gas distribution infrastructure.

Hospitality

  • Indian Hotels Company: Invested ₹100 crore in subsidiary ELEL Hotels through a rights issue.
  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed two new properties – Varanasi and Rewa under “Keys” brand.

Pharmaceuticals

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Got approval from South Africa’s Competition Commission to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals.
  • SMS Lifesciences India: Trades ex-dividend today.

Real Estate

  • Puravankara: Group CFO Deepak Rastogi resigned; Deputy CFO Niraj Kumar Gautam promoted to CFO.

Oil & Lubricants

  • Gandhar Oil Refinery: To exit JV with ESPE Oils and shut down Texol Oils FZC in Sharjah.

Electricals & Appliances

  • Bajaj Electricals: To acquire ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and IP rights across India & neighbouring countries for ₹146 crore.

Consumer Goods

  • VIP Industries:

    • Appointed Atul Jain as MD for 5 years from Sept 23.
    • Neetu Kashiramka resigned as MD, to continue till Oct 31, 2025.

Equity Deals & Market Activity

Bulk Deals And Bulk Deal 

  • Sammaan Capital: Plutus Wealth Mgmt sold 1.16 crore shares (1.4%) at ₹137.26/share for ₹159.2 crore.
  • Parth Electricals: India Max Investment Fund sold 1 lakh shares at ₹225/share.
  • Wheels India: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,27,940 shares at ₹809/share.
  • Energy Infrastructure Trust:
    • Brookfield unit sold 3.61 crore units (5.4%) at ₹82/unit for ₹296.43 crore.
    • Buyers include Neo Infra, Pico Capital, and others.

  • NDR INVIT Trust:

    • 2.64 crore units (6.68%) sold at ₹115/unit for ₹304.2 crore.
    • Radhakishan Damani bought 87 lakh units for ₹100.05 crore.
    • Jhunjhunwala family trusts bought 86.75 lakh units for ₹99.76 crore.

F&O Ban List

  • HFCL
  • RBL Bank
  • Sammaan Capital

Investor’s Indsider Tip

Swiggy’s recent stake sales and business reshuffle show it’s refocusing- but HEY! don’t rush in just yet. Betting on Swiggy may not guarantee long-term gains. Sometimes, it’s wiser to step back, skip the hype, and watch how the story unfolds before committing your capital. Patience is a strategy too.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Buying Gold for Diwali? Here’s How GST Will Affect Your Purchase

Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Digital Public Infrastructure model can transform power sector: Ram Sewak Sharma
Ganesh Housing's Million Minds Tech City redrawing Gujarat's commercial skyline
Signify Launches Philips LightTheatre: Brings Smart Immersive Entertainment for Indian Homes Ahead of the Festive Season
Paytm Money partners with JioBlackRock to launch India's first Systematic Active Equity Fund
MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada highlights India's renewable energy commitment

LATEST NEWS

From Bathroom To Principal’s Office: Student’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Clip Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Security Forces in Manipur arrest active cadre of KCP in Imphal
PM Modi expresses condolences on demise of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh
Mouth Sealed, Stone Stuffed Inside: 15-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned In Rajasthan
Beef Transport Sparks Fury: Mob Burns Truck In Karnataka, Six Held
Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus
'Coming to save infiltrators': Giriraj Singh on AIMIM chief Owaisi's Bihar visit
Taiwan detects Chinese military vessel in strait
‘It’s Her Body, Her Choice’: Fans Defend Sai Pallavi After Swimsuit Pics Spark Troll War
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus

QUICK LINKS