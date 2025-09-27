LIVE TV
Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
Home > Business > Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?

Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?

Tata Capital is about to launch one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2025 before Diwali. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, have a majority stake in Tata Capital, along with external investors, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and several other Tata subsidiaries.

Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 27, 2025 12:43:04 IST

Tata Capital, the financial service arm of Tata Group, is about to launch one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2025 before Diwali. The company has filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Stock exchanges on September 26, 2025, signals positively about the final phase of this IPO.  

This IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription between October 6 and October 8, 2025, with the bidding from anchor investor opens on October 3, 2025.

Tata Capital IPO Launch: A High-Value IPO on the Horizon

Tata Capital’s IPO will comprise of a fresh issue of up to 210 million equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, together with a 265.8 million equity shares for an offer for sale (OFS) by present shareholders. This significant offering could bring around Rs 16,400 crore, giving the company a post-money valuation of approx. $16.5 billion. 

Tata Capital IPO Launch: Key Stakeholders and Investment Plans

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, have a majority stake in Tata Capital, with external investors, together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and several other Tata subsidiaries, own the rest of the shares. Reports recommend that the LIC of India is possibly going to be a important investor in Tata Capital IPO, particularly in the anchor investor percentage. 

Tata Capital IPO Launch: The Road to Listing
Tata Capital’s announcement to list on the Indian stock exchanges line up with the regulations of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI), which need NBFCs of its size to list by September 30. Tata Capital was approved for a minor hold, permitting it to strategies its final IPO plans. 

As Tata Capital gets ready to list, all eyes will be on this bigger IPO burst, and has the potential to bring reform to the financial services landscape in India along with attracting substantial global investment.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Tags: share marketShare Market IPOstock marketStock Market IPOTata CapitalTata Capital IPOTata Capital IPO Launch

Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel

Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel

Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?
Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?
Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?
Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?

