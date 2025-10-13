LIVE TV
Tata Capital IPO Listing Today: Investors Watch Closely As Shares Debut On BSE And NSE

Tata Capital IPO Listing Today: Investors Watch Closely As Shares Debut On BSE And NSE

Tata Capital IPO lists today after a successful subscription, raising ₹15,511.87 crore. Shares trade with a ₹6 grey market premium, indicating modest investor interest. Kotak Mahindra leads IPO management.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 13, 2025 10:11:38 IST

Tata Capital IPO Listing Today: Investors Watch Closely As Shares Debut On BSE And NSE

Tata Capital IPO Listing Date And Details

Good news for investors! Finally, Tata Capital stock is touching the Indian stock market today, October 13, 2025. The company finished the allotment process on October 9 after a period of a few days subscription, between October 6 and 8. The shares will now be listed formally and they will begin trading at the BSE and the NSE stock exchange.

Trading on Tata Capital will start at the time of 10:00 AM (unless mentioned otherwise); however, the market will commence with a special pre-opening session known as SPOS.

Investors responded to the IPO with a decent but modest reaction, which implies that there is excitement but with some form of caution. This is a significant milestone of Tata Capital, a subsidiary of the renowned Tata Group, and most investors are monitoring the performance of the shares in the market today.

Are you watching the opening of the stock of Tata Capital? Stay tuned!

Tata Capital IPO Exchange Notification

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) notified that effective Monday, October 13, 2025, Tata Capital Limited’s equity shares will be listed and admitted for trading under the ‘A’ Group of Securities.

Tata Capital IPO Grey Market Premium Signals Modest Listing Gain And Other Details

  • Tata Capital shares show a muted grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 per share ahead of the listing.
  • Shares are trading ₹6 above the issue price in the unlisted market.
  • This indicates positive but modest investor interest.
  • The estimated listing price based on GMP is ₹332 per share.
  • This is nearly 2% higher than the IPO price of ₹326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO: Strong Fundraising With 1.95x Subscription

