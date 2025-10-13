Tata Capital IPO Listing Today: Investors Watch Closely As Shares Debut On BSE And NSE

Tata Capital IPO Listing Date And Details

Good news for investors! Finally, Tata Capital stock is touching the Indian stock market today, October 13, 2025. The company finished the allotment process on October 9 after a period of a few days subscription, between October 6 and 8. The shares will now be listed formally and they will begin trading at the BSE and the NSE stock exchange.

Trading on Tata Capital will start at the time of 10:00 AM (unless mentioned otherwise); however, the market will commence with a special pre-opening session known as SPOS.

Investors responded to the IPO with a decent but modest reaction, which implies that there is excitement but with some form of caution. This is a significant milestone of Tata Capital, a subsidiary of the renowned Tata Group, and most investors are monitoring the performance of the shares in the market today.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Tata Capital to launch IPO at NSE | Saurabh Agrawal, Group CFO and Executive Director of Tata Sons, says, “Today marks the beginning of a new phase as we stand here as a listed company. We are conscious of our responsibilities and aware of the expectations that… pic.twitter.com/CyYixmiobx — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Are you watching the opening of the stock of Tata Capital? Stay tuned!

Tata Capital IPO Exchange Notification

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) notified that effective Monday, October 13, 2025, Tata Capital Limited’s equity shares will be listed and admitted for trading under the ‘A’ Group of Securities.