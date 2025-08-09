This Made-In-India Rocket System Gets Global Boost With Elbit Export Order

Rocket Deal Reloaded: NIBE Secures Major Export Order from Elbit Systems

Indian defence technology firm NIBE Limited announced on Friday that it has received a significant export order from Elbit Systems, Israel, for the manufacturing and supply of a Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System. Designed for long-range, sea-to-shore precision strikes, the system integrates extra missiles and advanced firepower. NIBE called the order a milestone reflecting the company’s indigenous engineering excellence and a strong step toward enhancing India’s position in global defense manufacturing. “The order with Elbit Systems underscores mutual trust, technological constructive collaboration, and a shared commitment to advancing maritime defence capabilities,” NIBE said in a statement.

Rocket System To Redefine Naval Combat and Strike Range

NIBE’s rocket launcher system is engineered to meet the evolving demands of maritime fire support. “The Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System represents a breakthrough in modern maritime combat capability — a long-range, autonomous sea-to-shore weapon system designed to redefine the limits of naval power,” the company stated. The launcher offers superior range, autonomy, and precision, giving naval forces an edge in extended operational zones. Designed for seamless integration with joint forces, the system supports coordination with air and land forces. Its long-range capabilities deliver tactical flexibility, helping navies operate in increasingly contested environments.

Rocket Launcher To Boost Independence And Joint Operations

According to NIBE, the launcher system enhances naval independence and reduces reliance on allied systems during high-risk missions. “It acts as a force multiplier by enhancing the repower abilities of ground forces, delivering precision firepower and support from the sea with speed and efficiency,” the company stated. Its reliable, low-maintenance design allows it to perform in critical missions without extensive operational overhead. Built with cost-efficiency and simplified operation in mind, the system supports rapid deployment in high-stakes scenarios, enabling modern naval fleets to extend their reach while coordinating seamlessly with land and air units.

