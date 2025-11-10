Trent Share Price Tumbles to ₹4,312: Retailer Hits 52-Week Low Despite Q2 Profit Surge- Here Are The Details

Trent Share Price Slide To 52-Week Low: It’s A rocky Ride For Trent Limited On Dalal Street!
On Monday, November 10, the retailer’s shares tumbled over 6% in intraday trade, hitting a fresh 52-week low of ₹4,310 on the BSE. Surprising? YES IT IS.
Perhaps, since the company reported strong double-digit growth in Q2 profit and revenue. So, what’s going on? Analysts point to slower revenue acceleration at store level and concerns over expansion into tier-2 and new stores. While profits are supported by solid cost-control measures, the market seems to be weighing growth potential against short-term hurdles.
Traders, keep your eyes glued!
Trent Share Price And Q2 Results: Revenue And Profit Growth
- Revenue from operations: ~16% YoY growth
- Net profit: ₹373.42 crore, up 11.44%
- Growth aided by strong cost controls
- Deceleration in revenue growth due to store-level cannibalisation (-17% YoY decline in revenue per square foot)
Factors Affecting Trent Share Price’s Growth Momentum After Q2 Results
Trent’s growth story is a bit of a mixed bag right now. Expansion into tier-2 cities and new stores is exciting, but these outlets come with longer “gestation periods,” meaning profits take a little longer to bloom. Slower productivity at some locations has also put a slight damper on overall profitability.
But don’t count the retailer out just yet, smart cost-optimisation measures have been working behind the scenes to support earnings. So, while growth momentum is temperamental, there’s still plenty to watch, and investors might want to keep their binoculars handy!
Trent Q2 Results: Trent Share Price
-
Current Price: ₹4,312.10 INR
-
Intraday Change: −315.20 INR (−6.81%) as of 11:56 am, 10 Nov
-
Earlier Trading: ₹4,317 INR, down 6.66% as of 10:25 am
-
Trend: Shares hitting intraday lows, reflecting a sharp decline in trading session
(With Inputs)
