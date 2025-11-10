Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Slow But Steady Swipe On D-Street

The fintech buzz is real, but the pace? Still warming up!

On Day 2, Pine Labs IPO clocked an overall 13% subscription, showing investors are cautiously testing the waters before the final push. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have tapped in at 7%, while QIBs seem to be taking their sweet time at 2%, maybe saving their swipe for the last day.

The surprise champ? Employees! Their quota is already oversubscribed 2.96 times, proving those inside the house have serious faith in the fintech they helped build.

Pine Labs IPO Timeline And Price Band

Category Details IPO Open Date November 7, 2025 IPO Close Date November 11, 2025 Price Band ₹210 – ₹221 per share Target Valuation ₹25,300+ crore GMP (Grey Market Premium) Today ₹4 Anchor Investment ₹1,754 crore raised from marquee investors on November 6 Pine Labs IPO Allotment And Listing Dates (Tentative) Event Date Basis of Allotment November 12, 2025 Refunds Initiation November 13, 2025 Shares Credited to Demat Accounts November 13, 2025 Listing Date (BSE & NSE) November 14, 2025

Pine Labs: Business Snapshot

Category Details Merchants Served (as of June 30, 2025) 9.88 lakh Consumer Brands & Enterprises 716 Financial Institutions 177 Key Acquisitions Qwikcilver, Mosambee, Setu, Credit+ Focus Areas Payments, API infrastructure, SME digitization, prepaid and card solutions

Pine Labs IPO Issue Details

Total Issue Size: ₹3,899.9 crore

₹3,899.9 crore Fresh Issue: ₹2,080 crore

₹2,080 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹1,819.9 crore (8.23 crore shares)

₹1,819.9 crore (8.23 crore shares) Use of Funds: Debt repayment, IT and cloud infrastructure, product development, and acquisitions

Pine Labs IPO GMP

The Pine Labs IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹4 today, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹225 per share, about 1.8% above the issue price. The GMP has declined sharply from ₹60 in recent sessions, signaling subdued near-term sentiment despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Lead Managers & Registrar For Pine Labs IPO Lead Managers: Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, Jefferies India

Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, Jefferies India Registrar: KFin Technologies

KFin Technologies Offer for Sale (OFS) Participants Selling shareholders include: Peak XV Partners Actis (London) PayPal Mastercard Asia/Pacific Temasek (via Macritchie Investments) Invesco Madison India Capital MW XO Digital Finance Fund Holdco Lone Cascade LP Sofina Ventures S.A. Lokvir Kapoor (Co-founder of Pine Labs)

