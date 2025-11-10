LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

Pine Labs IPO saw a steady Day 2 with 13% overall subscription. While QIBs stayed quiet, employees showed strong confidence, oversubscribing their quota nearly three times ahead of the close.

IPO
IPO

Published: November 10, 2025 10:35:51 IST

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Slow But Steady Swipe On D-Street

The fintech buzz is real, but the pace? Still warming up!

On Day 2, Pine Labs IPO clocked an overall 13% subscription, showing investors are cautiously testing the waters before the final push. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have tapped in at 7%, while QIBs seem to be taking their sweet time at 2%, maybe saving their swipe for the last day.

The surprise champ? Employees! Their quota is already oversubscribed 2.96 times, proving those inside the house have serious faith in the fintech they helped build.

Pine Labs IPO Timeline And Price Band

Category Details
IPO Open Date November 7, 2025
IPO Close Date November 11, 2025
Price Band ₹210 – ₹221 per share
Target Valuation ₹25,300+ crore
GMP (Grey Market Premium) Today ₹4
Anchor Investment ₹1,754 crore raised from marquee investors on November 6

Pine Labs IPO Allotment And Listing Dates (Tentative)

Event Date
Basis of Allotment November 12, 2025
Refunds Initiation November 13, 2025
Shares Credited to Demat Accounts November 13, 2025
Listing Date (BSE & NSE) November 14, 2025

Pine Labs: Business Snapshot

Category Details
Merchants Served (as of June 30, 2025) 9.88 lakh
Consumer Brands & Enterprises 716
Financial Institutions 177
Key Acquisitions Qwikcilver, Mosambee, Setu, Credit+
Focus Areas Payments, API infrastructure, SME digitization, prepaid and card solutions

Pine Labs IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: ₹3,899.9 crore
  • Fresh Issue: ₹2,080 crore
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹1,819.9 crore (8.23 crore shares)
  • Use of Funds: Debt repayment, IT and cloud infrastructure, product development, and acquisitions

Pine Labs IPO GMP

The Pine Labs IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹4 today, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹225 per share, about 1.8% above the issue price.

The GMP has declined sharply from ₹60 in recent sessions, signaling subdued near-term sentiment despite the company’s strong fundamentals.

Lead Managers & Registrar For Pine Labs IPO

  • Lead Managers: Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, Jefferies India
  • Registrar: KFin Technologies
  • Offer for Sale (OFS) Participants Selling shareholders include:
    • Peak XV Partners
    • Actis (London)
    • PayPal
    • Mastercard Asia/Pacific
    • Temasek (via Macritchie Investments)
    • Invesco
    • Madison India Capital
    • MW XO Digital Finance Fund Holdco
    • Lone Cascade LP
    • Sofina Ventures S.A.
    • Lokvir Kapoor (Co-founder of Pine Labs)
(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:35 AM IST
Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

