TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status Check: This Renewable Giant Was Oversubscribed 21.16 Times, Are You In?

Check the allotment status of TruAlt Bioenergy IPO, opened on September 25, 2025 till September 29, 2025. The IPO is oversubscribed to 21.16 on Day 3. TruAlt Bioenergy, a Karnataka based company, is one of India's largest producers of biofuels.

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status Check: This Renewable Giant Was Oversubscribed 21.16 Times, Are You In?

Published: September 30, 2025 20:19:51 IST

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status Check: This Renewable Giant Was Oversubscribed 21.16 Times, Are You In?

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO was open for public subscription on September 25, 2025 till September 29, 2025. The company is expecting to raise approx.Rs.839.28 crore through this public offer.

The IPO was oversubscribed to 21.16 times, with a huge subscription base from the NIIs and QIBs. As of Day-3 Subscription, the IPO was 62.24 times subscribed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 15.22 times subscribed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 6.92 times by the Retail Institutional Investors. As per the data collected on Sep 29, 2025 at 02:30 PM IST.

Follow the below mentioned step-by-step process to check your allotment status.

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited: Key IPO Details
•    IPO Price Band: Rs. 472 to Rs. 496
•    IPO Min. Investment: Rs. 14,880 
•    Max. Retail Lot Size: Up to 13 lots 
•    IPO Opens At: Sep. 25, 2025 
•    IPO Closes At: Sep. 29, 2025 
•    Expected Allotment Date: Sep 30, 2025
•    Expected Date of Listing: Oct 3, 2025 

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited: Company Background 
TruAlt Bioenergy, a Karnataka based company, is one of India’s largest producers of biofuels. The company plays a key role in the production of Ethanol in India. 

•    This issue comprises a fresh issue of approximately Rs. 750 crore and an OFS of approx. Rs. 89.28 crore. 
•    The business strategy of TruAlt Bioenergy comprises of extension into multiple ethanol operations, permitting use of grains, and variation into compressed biogas (CBG), 2G ethanol, and related biochemicals. 
•    As per the financial data of the company in 2025 (FY25), the company noted an increase in revenue of approximately Rs. 1,907 crore and PAT around Rs. 146.63 crore. 

•    The Products of the company includes:
o    1G Ethanol
o    Compressed Biogas
o    Extra Neutral Alcohol
o    Fermented Organic Manure
o    2G Ethanol
o    Sustainable Aviation fuel
o    Green Hydrogen
o    Dispensing Stations

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:19 PM IST
