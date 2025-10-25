LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 21:17:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would consider reducing tariffs on Brazil, under the right circumstances. Trump was speaking on Air Force One heading to Malaysia for a regional summit.  Trump increased tariffs on U.S. imports of most Brazilian goods to 50% from 10% in early August, linking the move to what he called a "witch hunt" against the South American country's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Brazil's current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, said he was optimistic a deal with Trump would be reached.  "It all depends on the conversation, I work with the optimism that we can find a solution," Lula told journalists. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Martin Petty and Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Stanway and Deepa Babington)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

US food banks brace for surge as shutdown threatens benefits

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Summaries

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Eredivisie Summaries

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Slits His Twin’s Throats Over Heated Argument With Wife, Walks In To Police Station To Surrender

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

Satish Shah Final Moments Revealed: Veteran Actor Was Found Unresponsive At Home, CPR Failed To Revive Comedy Giant

UPDATE 7-Championship Results

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances
Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances
Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances
Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

QUICK LINKS