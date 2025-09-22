Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre Puts Spotlight on Cancer Prevention and Multidisciplinary Collaboration for Cancer Care

PNN

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 22: BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), a unit of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation and one of Central India’s leading cancer care institutions, successfully hosted the 3rd edition of the BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave, bringing together over 300 global oncology experts. Focused on simplifying cancer treatment, improving patient outcomes, and advancing research, the conclave saw the participation of more than 1,200 delegates, including international and national oncologists, public health experts, policymakers, and researchers.

This year’s theme, “Driving Common-Sense Oncology – Multi-disciplinary Management of Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, and Lung Cancers,” underscored the importance of coordinated, team-based care. Organized in collaboration with ecancer, Tata Memorial Centre, and the National Cancer Grid, the three-day conclave hosted over 20 expert-led panel discussions.

The program featured first-of-its-kind workshops in the region, including CAR-T cell apheresis, live surgical demonstration on head and neck cancers, mini-ACORD research workshop, communication skills training for end-of-life care, and a hands-on contouring workshop on SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy). In addition, the conclave convened the Women for Oncology (W4O India) network meeting and a dedicated cancer prevention workshop aimed at strengthening community-level cancer care delivery.

Welcoming participants, Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, said, “It is an absolute honour to host globally renowned oncologists united by a common commitment to defeating cancer. Cancer prevention is the strongest form of cure, and at Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF), our mission is to empower communities with knowledge, tools, and access for timely action. This conclave reaffirms our resolve not only to treat but to prevent, ensuring healthier futures for generations to come.”

Speaking on international collaborations, Dr. Shailesh Shrikhande, Deputy Director of Tata Memorial Hospital and Head of Cancer Surgery, noted, “Effective cancer care in India must span the entire continuum, from prevention to advanced treatment. This conclave demonstrates that when evidence-based prevention strategies are combined with multidisciplinary expertise, we can significantly reduce both incidence and mortality by a blend of socialistic and capitalistic approaches. The importance of retaining scientific values and ethics during this process cannot be underestimated.”

Emphasizing the vision of the conclave, Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director, BALCO Medical Centre, said, “The rapid rise in cancer cases in recent years is deeply concerning. This is why awareness and prevention are non-negotiable. People must understand that with the right measures and timely treatment, cancer is preventable, affordable, and curable. Our goal is to make prevention the most accessible form of equity in cancer care.”

Highlighting the importance of locally relevant research, Dr. Diwakar Pandey, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, BALCO Medical Centre, shared, “Researches in cancer care play a vital role in shaping effective strategies. As we conclude another transformative conclave, it is encouraging to see young oncologists pursuing research that addresses the specific needs of their patients, paving the way for cost-effective and culturally appropriate prevention strategies within public health systems.”

The 3rd edition of the conclave reinforced BMC’s commitment in building Central India’s most comprehensive cancer ecosystem, where treatment excellence is integrated with prevention, advocacy, and education. The conclave concluded with a call to scale preventive oncology as a public health priority, aligning with the nation’s vision of reducing the national cancer burden in the coming decades.

