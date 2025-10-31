LIVE TV
Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro's Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Bhutan was cancelled due to bad weather at Paro. The trip aimed to review bilateral projects, boost economic ties, and strengthen digital cooperation with Bhutan.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 31, 2025 12:41:59 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Visit Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s official visit to Bhutan has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions at Paro. The four-day visit, originally scheduled from October 30 to November 2, 2025, was aimed at strengthening India-Bhutan economic and financial ties. Sitharaman was to lead the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, review key bilateral projects, and meet Bhutan’s top leadership, including King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. However, the trip had to be called off after flight operations were disrupted by poor weather conditions.

Objective Of The Visit

Sitharaman was to lead the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs on the four-day official visit, aimed at strengthening economic and financial ties between India and Bhutan. According to the Ministry’s statement, the Finance Minister was expected to begin her tour with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies.

Review Of Key Bilateral Projects

During the visit, she was also expected to review several important projects supported by the Government of India. These included the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, and the Punakha Dzong. The projects represent long-standing cooperation between the two nations in the fields of energy, education, and cultural heritage.

Planned High-Level Meetings

As part of her official engagements, Sitharaman was scheduled to meet His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. She was also to hold bilateral discussions with Bhutan’s Finance Minister, Lekey Dorji, to explore new areas of partnership in the economic and financial sectors.

Presentations On Bhutan’s Development Initiatives

The programme included several presentations on Bhutan’s key developmental initiatives, such as the energy sector by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, the country’s 21st Century Economic Roadmap, updates from the banking and financial sector by Druk PNB and the Bank of Bhutan, and the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Focus On Digital Cooperation

Sitharaman’s visit also aimed to highlight growing digital cooperation between the two countries. She was to visit the Cottage and Small Industries Market, where she would have witnessed a transaction using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), showcasing expanding digital connectivity and financial inclusion efforts in the region.

Engagement With Bhutanese Farmers

The Finance Minister was also expected to interact with Bhutanese farmers en route to the Punakha Dzong to learn about their agricultural practices and challenges.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated news article with inputs taken from ANI. The content has been mildly edited for style and clarity while retaining the original meaning and facts.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:41 PM IST
