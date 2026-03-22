AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 133 Vacancies

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will close the application window today for its apprentice recruitment 2026 in the Northern Region.

Candidates who have not yet applied for Graduate, Diploma, and ITI apprentice posts must complete their applications before the deadline.

The recruitment drive, announced under advertisement number 02/2026, aims to fill a total of 133 apprentice vacancies for the 2025–26 training cycle.

What is the last date for AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Today marks the final date to apply for AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The application process began on March 11, 2026, and candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment to submit their forms.

Applications are being accepted online through the official AAI website.

How many vacancies are available in AAI Recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive offers a total of 133 vacancies across different categories:

22 posts for Graduate Apprentices

64 posts for Diploma Apprentices

47 posts for ITI Trade Apprentices

Selected candidates will be placed across airports in the Northern Region, including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Varanasi, Srinagar, and Dehradun.

Who is eligible for AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria to apply for the apprenticeship:

Graduate Apprentices: Engineering degree in the relevant discipline

Diploma Apprentices: Engineering diploma in the concerned field

ITI Apprentices: ITI certificate in the relevant trade

The age limit is between 18 years and 26 years as of March 31, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Additionally, only candidates domiciled in Northern Region states and union territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and others, are eligible to apply.

What is the stipend for AAI Apprentice 2026

AAI has specified the monthly stipend for selected candidates:

Graduate Apprentices: Rs 15,000

Diploma Apprentices: Rs 12,000

ITI Trade Apprentices: Rs 9,600

There is no application fee for any category, making the process accessible to all eligible candidates.

How to apply for AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official AAI website

Find the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification

Register and fill in the required details

Upload necessary documents

Submit the application before the deadline

Candidates should ensure that all information provided is accurate before final submission.

What is the selection process for AAI Apprentice 2026

The selection process will be based on academic merit. Candidates will be shortlisted according to their marks in the qualifying examination.

Shortlisted candidates will then be called for document verification and a medical examination before final selection.

What should candidates do before the deadline

Candidates who have not yet applied should complete the process immediately to avoid missing the opportunity.

They should also keep their documents ready and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the selection process.

With the deadline closing today, the AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 offers a significant opportunity for candidates seeking training in India’s aviation sector.