ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates

ADRE Final Result 2025: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has officially announced the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 posts. Candidates can now check the ADRE Result 2025 on the official website www.assam.gov.in using their registered number and password.
ADRE Result 2025- Overview
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Organization Name
|
State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC)
|
Exam Name
|
Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)
|
Post Name
|
Grade 3 posts
|
Vacancies
|
7600
|
ADRE Grade 3 Final Result 2025
|
10th October 2025
|
Availability of Result
|
Online Mode
|
Login Credential
|
Application Number and Password
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Skill Test
|
Official Website
|
https://site.sebaonline.org/ / https://www.assam.gov.in/
Direct Link to Download ADRE Final Result 2025: Click Here
How to Check ADRE Result 2025?
Candidates can check and download the ADRE Grade 3 Final Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of the Assam Government at assam.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads “ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3”.
- A login window will appear on the screen.
- Enter your application number and password in the required fields.
- Click on Submit to view your result.
- Download and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.