ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates

ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates

ADRE Final Result 2025: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has officially announced the  Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 posts. Candidates can now check the ADRE Result 2025 on the official website www.assam.gov.in using their registered number and password. Direct Link to Download ADRE Final Result 2025 below.

SLRC released ADRE Final Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SLRC released ADRE Final Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: October 10, 2025 12:50:33 IST

ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates

ADRE Final Result 2025: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has officially announced the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 posts. Candidates can now check the ADRE Result 2025 on the official website www.assam.gov.in using their registered number and password. 

ADRE Result 2025- Overview

Particulars 

Overview

Organization Name

State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC)

Exam Name

Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)

Post Name

Grade 3 posts

Vacancies

7600

ADRE Grade 3 Final Result 2025

10th October 2025

Availability of Result

Online Mode

Login Credential

Application Number and Password

Selection Process

Written Exam and Skill Test

Official Website

https://site.sebaonline.org/ / https://www.assam.gov.in/

Direct Link to Download ADRE Final Result 2025: Click Here

How to Check ADRE Result 2025? 

Candidates can check and download the ADRE Grade 3 Final Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  •  Visit the official website of the Assam Government at assam.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3”.
  • A login window will appear on the screen.
  • Enter your application number and password in the required fields.
  • Click on Submit to view your result.
  • Download and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS