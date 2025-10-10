ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates

ADRE Final Result 2025: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has officially announced the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 posts. Candidates can now check the ADRE Result 2025 on the official website www.assam.gov.in using their registered number and password.

ADRE Result 2025- Overview

Particulars Overview Organization Name State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Exam Name Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Post Name Grade 3 posts Vacancies 7600 ADRE Grade 3 Final Result 2025 10th October 2025 Availability of Result Online Mode Login Credential Application Number and Password Selection Process Written Exam and Skill Test Official Website https://site.sebaonline.org/ / https://www.assam.gov.in/

Direct Link to Download ADRE Final Result 2025: Click Here

How to Check ADRE Result 2025?

Candidates can check and download the ADRE Grade 3 Final Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: