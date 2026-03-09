Akansha Singh vs Akansha Singh: UPSC Clarifies Ex Ranveer Sena Chief’s Granddaughter Is Not 301 Rank Holder, Real Achiever Is…

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an official clarification after reports circulated that two candidates with the same name had claimed Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination 2025. The commission stated that, according to its records, only one candidate holds the rank.

The final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 were declared on March 6, 2026. Shortly after the announcement, several posts and reports suggested that two aspirants named Akanksha Singh were claiming the same rank, creating confusion among aspirants and on social media.

To address the situation, UPSC released a statement confirming the identity of the candidate listed in the official merit list.

Who secured Rank 301 in UPSC Civil Services 2025

UPSC clarified that Akanksha Singh, with Roll Number 0856794, is the candidate who secured Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination (Mains) 2025.

The commission emphasised that its official records recognise only this candidate for the rank. The clarification was issued to ensure that there is no misunderstanding regarding the final results.

What details did UPSC share to verify the candidate

To remove any ambiguity, UPSC publicly shared the verified details of the candidate. According to the information released by the commission, Akanksha Singh’s father’s name is Ranjit Singh, and her mother’s name is Neelam Singh. The records also show that she belongs to Village Abhaipur in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

These details match the information available in the commission’s official database for the selected candidate.

Why did confusion emerge over UPSC Rank 301

The confusion began after media reports and online discussions claimed that two individuals with the same name were announcing the same rank.

Since the Civil Services Examination results are closely followed by aspirants across the country, such claims quickly gained attention online. UPSC said the clarification was issued to ensure that the correct information reaches the public and to prevent the spread of misleading reports.

Why is the UPSC Civil Services Examination significant

The Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC is considered one of the most competitive recruitment tests in India. It is held every year to select candidates for top administrative services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Thousands of aspirants compete in multiple stages of the exam, including the preliminary exam, mains examination and personality test. Only a limited number finally make it to the merit list.

With this clarification, UPSC has confirmed that Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination 2025 belongs to only one candidate, putting an end to the confusion surrounding the result.

