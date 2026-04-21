CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard and Download Marksheet Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 12 Result 2026 on multiple platforms. This will help students from all parts of the country to access the results. With more than 18 lakh students appearing this year, the board has also increased the number of digital and offline channels to make access easier. The result accessed online will be provisional. The original mark sheets and certificates will be released at a later point of time through the respective schools.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

Students can check your CBSE Class 12 online results from the official portals like results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The scorecards will be displayed on these portals once CBSE announces the results.

To view the result, you have to fill in your roll number and school number on the login page. Once submitted, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. It is better to download and print the result for reference.

How to check CBSE 12th result through SMS

If some students don’t have access to the internet, they can check the CBSE result through SMS. To make use of this service, they need to send a message in a certain format. Students have to send CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (centre number) to 7738299899. The date of birth must be in DDMMYYYY format. Once the message is sent, all the marks of the subjects will be sent to the phone.

How to check CBSE Class 12 marksheet on DigiLocker

Students can check their results through DigiLocker as well, where students can download their digital marksheet. For this, candidates need to log in with their credentials and link their Aadhaar details.

Once they are logged in, students need to go to Pull Partner Documents and then choose CBSE as the issuing authority. The marksheet will be available as a digital marksheet with subject-wise marks, grades, and the result status.

Is CBSE Class 12 result available on IVRS

To check the result, the CBSE still offers their Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Students will have to call 24300699 with their area code to know their result.

This option is best for people living in areas where internet is not readily available. But this comes at the cost of 30 paisa per minute per roll number.

Is CBSE Class 12 marksheet 2026 provisional

Students can also download your digital marksheet from DigiLocker. To do this, you need to log in with your credentials and make sure your Aadhaar details are linked.

These official documents are essential for college admissions, verification processes, and other academic requirements.

After loging in, go to Pull Partner Documents and choose CBSE as the issuing authority, and a digital marksheet will be available showing subject-wise marks, grades and result status.

Can I check CBSE class 12 result 2026 through IVRS

CBSE has still not discontinued the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to get the CBSE class 12 result 2026. You simply have to dial 24300699 and the area code, and the result will be played out.

This service is very convenient in remote areas where internet connectivity is weak. But this is a paid service, and it will cost only 30 paisa per minute per roll number.

Is CBSE class 12 marksheet provisional 2026

CBSE’s online marksheet is provisional and will be available only for immediate use. Later, the students have to collect their original marks sheet and certificates from their schools. These documents are required for admissions to colleges, verification, etc.

Will CBSE publish Class 12 toppers list 2026

CBSE is not going to publish the toppers list for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. CBSE has maintained this practice over the years to avoid academic pressure and unhealthy competition between students. In the school system, the focus should be on performance and learning outcomes, not rank-based comparisons.

CBSE has indeed made it very easy for students to check their marks through websites, SMS, DigiLocker, IVRS, etc.

So, as the result declaration date approaches, students are advised to keep their credentials handy and consult only official sites for accurate information.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026 Datesheet Released: Check Full Schedule, Eligibility, And Important Guidelines