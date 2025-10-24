LIVE TV
CTET 2025 Exam Date Announced: Official Notification Coming Soon, Teachers-To-Be, Get Ready For Big Updates!

CBSE has announced the CTET 2025 exam date for February 8, 2026. Candidates can soon access the full notification on ctet.nic.in, covering registration, syllabus, fees, and exam details. This is a crucial opportunity for aspiring teachers seeking eligibility for Classes I-VIII.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 24, 2025 19:59:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a major announcement for all those millions of students eager to go into teaching.

The examination date for the next term of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is now officially declared. Conducted to qualify candidates for appointment to teaching positions in schools of the central government like KVS and NVS, this examination is going to take place on February 8, 2026, (Sunday) at national level.

This very announcement now clarifies the preparation calendar of those candidates who are eagerly waiting for the next cycle of the eligibility test.

The detailed Information Bulletin is expected to be out on the CTET website ctet.nic.in quite soon. The document will provide a full process breakdown for applying with the starting and ending dates of the registration, application fees, detailed syllabus, and the official shift times for both Paper I and Paper II. Candidates have to closely monitor the official portal to ensure that there is no missing out on the application window. It will open only for a limited period.

CTET 2025 Application:Crucial Application Details

The CTET exam, which is coming up, is a mandatory eligibility test for teacher recruitment from Class I to Class VIII. It is being held in the offline mode (OMR based) across cities in 132 cities across 20 languages.

Candidates targeting the Primary Level (Classes I-V) have to take Paper I, while those taking it for the Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) need to qualify for Paper II. Candidates aspiring to teach in both levels must qualify for both papers. 

Do ensure that all educational and professional training requirements like D.El.Ed or B.Ed fit into the criteria to enable validation of your application as soon as the detailed notification goes live. The session dubbed December 2025 cycle is going forward with the 21st edition of the examination.

CTET Preparation Strategy

The exam date is set for February 2026, and the candidates will have to set their structured study plan in a hurry. Focusing on Child Development and Pedagogy, along with Languages I, II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies (EVS), and Social Science or Mathematics & Science depending on the choice of paper, shall go a long way in effective preparation.

Candidates must practice previous years’ question papers and take all the mock tests in order to know the pattern and style of questions before the examination. The eligibility certificate is valid for a lifetime, making this attempt exceptionally worthy of career investments.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 7:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS