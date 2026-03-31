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Home > Education News > CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026.

CTET February 2026 Result
CTET February 2026 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 31, 2026 10:40:11 IST

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CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam in the February session can download their scorecards from the official website.

The results are for lakhs of candidates who appeared for the national-level exam conducted in several centres during February and March. Scorecard comprises the marks secured in Papers 1 and 2 along with the qualifying status.

What details are mentioned in the CTET scorecard 2026

The CTET scorecard contains information specifically related to the candidates who have appeared for the exam. It will contain the following: Name and roll number of the candidate, Marks secured in each paper, Total marks secured, and Qualifying status. 

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Candidates need to review all the information provided in the scorecard. In case any information is found incorrect, candidates must immediately bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities.

What is the minimum qualifying mark in CTET 2026

CBSE has specified that the minimum qualifying mark to pass the CTET exam is 60 per cent. However, per government norms, relaxation in qualifying marks for the reserved category is permitted.

Qualifying status is clearly mentioned in the result. Only those who achieve the minimum qualifying marks receive the eligibility certificate.

How to check the CTET Result 2026 online

  • Go to the official website: ctet.nic.in
  • Click on the “CTET Result 2026” link on the home page
  • Enter your roll number and the credentials
  • Submit the details, and you will see your result
  • Download and print the scorecard for your future reference

The copy of the downloaded scorecard is proof of your qualification during recruitment or document verification at any official post.

What is the validity of the CTET certificate

The CTET eligibility certificate is valid for life as per the amended rules. So, qualified candidates can apply for the teaching job at any point of time in their career.

The certificate will be downloadable digitally and can be used for any recruitment activity without the need for re-examination.

What is after qualifying for CTET 2026

Qualifying for the CTET is important for candidates aspiring to become teachers, but it does not guarantee them a job. On qualifying CTET, they become eligible to apply for teaching jobs in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and other schools. 

However, the recruitment is done on a separate basis by the respective authorities. The candidates have to clear additional selection stages, such as a written test or an interview.

Why is CTET conducted

The only national-level eligibility test for teachers is the CTET to check the teaching aptitude and subject knowledge of the candidates.

The exam is divided into two papers: Paper 1 – Candidates looking to become teachers of Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 – Candidates looking to become teachers of Classes 6 to 8. 

The exam is mandatory for candidates aspiring to be teachers in central government schools, but it is also considered while hiring teachers in state schools.

Now that the results have been released, candidates are expected to download their scorecards on priority and keep them safe for future reference.

The next phase lies ahead, which is the recruitment of CTET-qualified candidates to take the next step in their teaching career.

Also Read: SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts
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Tags: CBSE CTETCBSE CTET 2026ctetCTET 2026CTET result 2026CTET scorecard 2026

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CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

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CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here
CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here
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CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

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