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Home > Education News > SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CPO Result 2026 for Tier 1 on its official website.

SSC CPO Result 2026
SSC CPO Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 30, 2026 16:59:43 IST

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SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website has announced the SSC CPO Result 2026 for Tier 1. Those candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector exam under the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) can now download the merit list PDF from ssc.gov.in. 

The result is a big milestone for the 3073 vacancies in the recruitment process. It helps in shortlisting candidates from the Tier 1 examination conducted from December 9 to December 12, 2025, and selecting those candidates for the next round of selection.

What is the SSC CPO Result 2026, and why is it important

The SSC CPO Result 2026 announces the eligibility of shortlisted candidates to the next round of selection. The result contains roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in Tier 1 and are eligible to attend Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). 

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The result is published separately in PDF for male, female, and departmental candidates. Candidates can download the results without providing any login credentials. 

How to check SSC CPO Tier 1 Result 2026

 All candidates have to follow a few simple steps to download the result:

  • Go to the official website ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the Results section on the home page 
  • Choose the CAPF tab and then click on the link for the result 
  • Open the PDF file for shortlisted candidates
  • Use Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
  • Download the file and keep it safely for future reference

Candidates can now carefully check the roll numbers and keep a copy of the result for the next round.

What details are mentioned in the SSC CPO merit list 2026

SSC CPO merit list 2026 contains several important pieces of information, such as shortlist roll numbers and category-wise cut-offs. The marks will be released through the SSC scorecard link independently soon. 

In order to be transparent, the commission has released the category-wise results so that aspirants can understand the selection mechanism.

What happens after the SSC CPO Result 2026 is declared

After the SSC CPO Result 2026, the candidates who qualify for Tier 1 have to appear for PET/PST. These tests are very important for police and paramilitary recruitment as they test the physical fitness and endurance of candidates. After PET/PST, the candidates who are shortlisted will appear for Tier 2 (Paper 2). 

After that, the candidates will have to go through medical and document verification. The final selection will be based on the overall performance.

What should candidates do next after the SSC CPO Tier 1 result

Now, candidates should focus on physical fitness and endurance and prepare for the PET/PST. It is also vital for aspirants to stay updated with all the official notifications regarding the exam dates and guidelines. 

Aspirants should regularly check the SSC website for updates about admit cards, physical test schedule, and any other recruitment processes.

It is also better to have all the necessary documents ready, as it will not be possible to make documents on short notice. 

Now, the SSC CPO Result 2026 has been declared, which brings some sense for thousands of aspirants looking forward to the next stage. The competition will be high in the remaining stages, and hence it is important to keep updating and preparing.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

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Tags: SSCSSC CPOSSC CPO Merit ListSSC CPO Result 2026SSC CPO ScorecardSSC CPO Tier 1 result

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SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

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SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts
SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts
SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts
SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

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