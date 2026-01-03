LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for CUET UG applications. The last date for the application is January 30, 2026. Check step by step process to apply for CUET UG

CUET UG registration begins, credit: X
CUET UG registration begins, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 3, 2026 18:05:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Students who are planning to take admission in undergraduate courses in central, state, private, deemed, and governmental institutions can apply online through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in 

You Might Be Interested In

The CUET UG 2026 applications are live now, and the students that are eligible must go through the online registration process before the last date. The students are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, subject mapping, required documents, and application fee details before finally submitting the form. The CUET UG 2026 login facility has also been activated for fresh registration.

As per the schedule released by the official body, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across various examination centers in India and abroad. NTA had earlier announced changes in the exam pattern and subject selection rules. Candidates can now choose up to five subjects, regardless of the subjects studied in Class 12. 

You Might Be Interested In

NTA released the detailed CUET UG 2026 notification on January 3, along with the information brochure, exam pattern, and syllabus. The Agency had already announced the exam date earlier. CUET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by 47 central universities and more than 300 participating colleges across the country. 

The NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2026 examination in 13 languages to ensure wider participation of candidates from different regions. The test is made mandatory by the agency for students to secure admission in undergraduate courses offered by participating universities. 

How to Apply for CUET UG 2026 

Students need to follow these steps to apply for CUET UG 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link 

Step 3: Fill in personal details in the online application form 

Step 4: Enter qualification and academic details 

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature as per the prescribed format 

Step 6: Pay the application fee through online mode 

Step 7: Submit and download the CUET UG 2026 application form for future reference 

The CUET UG form will remain live till 30th January 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The last date to pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI is 31st January 2026 up to 11:50 pm 

Candidates are allowed to make corrections in their application forms from 2nd February to 4th February 2026, up to 11:50 pm. 

CUET UG official website

  • CUET UG Website : cuet.nta.nic.in
  • NTA Website : nta.ac.in

Also Read: Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

 

 

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 5:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CUETCUET UG

RELATED News

‘Bihari Girls Ready For Marriage At Rs 25,000’: BJP Minister’s Husband’s Remark Sparks Massive Political Row

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2026: PM Modi Honors Iconic Reformer, Her Quotes and Teachings Still Inspire India

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

First Supermoon Of 2026: When Will It Be Visible In India | Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

US Captures Maduro: Who Will Lead Venezuela Now? Meet The Key Opposition Leaders

From Russia To EU: How World Reacted After Trump Confirmed US Strikes, Maduro Captured In Venezuela

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Who Is Cilia Flores? From Coup Defender To Power Broker, Nicolas Maduro’s Wife At The Centre Of Trump’s Claim Of Capture Amid US Strikes On Venezuela

Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

New Year Horror In Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death By Teens For Objecting To Loud Music, Burnt Body Found

Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process
CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process
CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process
CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

QUICK LINKS