CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

The CUET UG 2026 applications are live now, and the students that are eligible must go through the online registration process before the last date. The students are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, subject mapping, required documents, and application fee details before finally submitting the form. The CUET UG 2026 login facility has also been activated for fresh registration.

NTA released the detailed CUET UG 2026 notification on January 3, along with the information brochure, exam pattern, and syllabus. The Agency had already announced the exam date earlier. CUET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by 47 central universities and more than 300 participating colleges across the country.

The NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2026 examination in 13 languages to ensure wider participation of candidates from different regions. The test is made mandatory by the agency for students to secure admission in undergraduate courses offered by participating universities.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2026

Students need to follow these steps to apply for CUET UG 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link

Step 3: Fill in personal details in the online application form

Step 4: Enter qualification and academic details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature as per the prescribed format

Step 6: Pay the application fee through online mode

Step 7: Submit and download the CUET UG 2026 application form for future reference

The CUET UG form will remain live till 30th January 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The last date to pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI is 31st January 2026 up to 11:50 pm

Candidates are allowed to make corrections in their application forms from 2nd February to 4th February 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

CUET UG official website

CUET UG Website : cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA Website : nta.ac.in

