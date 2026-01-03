CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Students who are planning to take admission in undergraduate courses in central, state, private, deemed, and governmental institutions can apply online through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
The CUET UG 2026 applications are live now, and the students that are eligible must go through the online registration process before the last date. The students are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, subject mapping, required documents, and application fee details before finally submitting the form. The CUET UG 2026 login facility has also been activated for fresh registration.
As per the schedule released by the official body, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across various examination centers in India and abroad. NTA had earlier announced changes in the exam pattern and subject selection rules. Candidates can now choose up to five subjects, regardless of the subjects studied in Class 12.
NTA released the detailed CUET UG 2026 notification on January 3, along with the information brochure, exam pattern, and syllabus. The Agency had already announced the exam date earlier. CUET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by 47 central universities and more than 300 participating colleges across the country.
The NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2026 examination in 13 languages to ensure wider participation of candidates from different regions. The test is made mandatory by the agency for students to secure admission in undergraduate courses offered by participating universities.
How to Apply for CUET UG 2026
Students need to follow these steps to apply for CUET UG 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link
Step 3: Fill in personal details in the online application form
Step 4: Enter qualification and academic details
Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature as per the prescribed format
Step 6: Pay the application fee through online mode
Step 7: Submit and download the CUET UG 2026 application form for future reference
The CUET UG form will remain live till 30th January 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The last date to pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI is 31st January 2026 up to 11:50 pm
Candidates are allowed to make corrections in their application forms from 2nd February to 4th February 2026, up to 11:50 pm.
CUET UG official website
- CUET UG Website : cuet.nta.nic.in
- NTA Website : nta.ac.in
