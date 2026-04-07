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Home > Education News > DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the DDA JSA Final Result 2026 on its official website.

DDA JSA Final Result 2026
DDA JSA Final Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 7, 2026 16:49:10 IST

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DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

The Delhi Development Authority has declared the DDA JSA Final Result 2026. The results are available now online on the official website.

Aspirants who have appeared for the recruitment can download and check their results online. 

The final merit list has been made public after the skill test, which was conducted on March 2 and 3, 2026. 

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The recruitment process, which started last year, has ended with the final stage and the declaration of results.

What is DDA JSA Final Result 2026

The DDA JSA Final Result 2026 is the final stage of the recruitment process for various posts, like Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and many other positions, like deputy director and assistant director.

The result is now made public in the form of merit list containing name and details of shortlisted candidates who have cleared all stages of the selection process.

Where to verify DDA JSA result 2026

Candidates can verify the DDA JSA Final Result 2026 from the official website, dda.gov.in. The result link is published on the home page under the Jobs or Recruitment section.

Always use the official portal to get the latest and authentic information.

How to download DDA JSA final result 2026

Candidates can download the following steps:

  • Go to official website at dda.gov.in
  • Click on the Jobs or Recruitment section.
  • Click on DDA Final Result 2026 link. 
  • Open result PDF or login portal
  • Enter your enrolment number or registration number or date of birth. 
  • View and download the result for your future reference.

Keep a printed copy for documentation purposes.

What details are required to check DDA result 2026

The enrolment number, registration number or date of birth may be required to log in to check the DDA JSA final result 2026. This information helps in ensuring result accuracy and the security of candidates.

What happens after DDA JSA result 2026

The shortlisted candidates featured in the final merit list will be selected for next stages involving document verification.

The final selection is based on written examinations and skill test conducted earlier.

What is the significance of DDA final merit list 2026

The DDA Final Merit List 2026 will determine the selection of candidates for various posts under the authority.

It indicates the overall performance of candidates and confirms the eligibility for appointment.

The final result will bring relief to many candidates who are anxiously waiting for the result of the selection procedure.

What should candidates do after checking DDA result 2026

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in the result and manage to ensure accuracy.

If a candidate notices any anomaly in the information, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities. 

They should also keep checking the official website for any updates related to document verification and joining procedures.

Also Read: CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

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Tags: DDA final result 2026DDA JSA merit list 2026DDA JSA result 2026DDA RecruitmentDDA result 2026

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DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

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DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link
DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link
DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link
DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

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