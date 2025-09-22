DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has recently declared the MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling seat allotment result on September 22, 2025, on their official website dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must visit their allotted college with the necessary documents for admission. Students can visit the allotted colleges from September 24 to 29, 2025.

How to download & check MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can download and check their DME MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result now on their official website. Take a look at the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Round 2 allotment result link

Step 3: The round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment order from the login link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment – Click Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Documents Required

Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment results must bring the following documents for admission.