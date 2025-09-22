LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download

DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has recently declared the MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling seat allotment result on September 22, 2025, on their official website dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the  MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must visit their allotted college with the necessary documents for admission. Students can visit the allotted colleges from September 24 to 29, 2025.

DME MP announces NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
DME MP announces NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 22, 2025 20:34:26 IST

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has recently declared the MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling seat allotment result on September 22, 2025, on their official website dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the  MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must visit their allotted college with the necessary documents for admission. Students can visit the allotted colleges from September 24 to 29, 2025. 

How to download & check MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can download and check their DME MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result now on their official website. Take a look at the steps to check the results: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Round 2 allotment result link

Step 3: The round  2 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment order from the login link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment – Click Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Documents Required

Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment results must bring the following documents for admission.

  • NEET Admit Card and Scorecard

  • MP NEET UG round 2 allotment letter

  • Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Certificates

  • Birth certificate

  • MP Domicile Certificate

  • Calid Category Certificate

  • Passport-size Photograph

  • Photo ID proof

Tags: dmeDME MPDME MP NEET UGDME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 ResultDME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 AllotmentDME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment ResultDME MP NEET UG Counselling Round 2mp neetmp neet ugNEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2

RELATED News

SBI PO Mains 2025 Result Expected Date: Check Release Date, Websites, and Download Steps
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Recent Update on Result Date, Direct Link to Download
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates
MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here

LATEST NEWS

"Telangana state should not be punished for its development: Asaduddin Owaisi backs CM Revanth Reddy's demand
Jaishankar meets US State Secy Marco Rubio on sidelines of 80th UNGA
Second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be done in Guwahati on Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister
‘Umpire Se Toh Mil Le’: Gautam Gambhir Gets Irritated As He Calls Back The Team From The Dressing Room Amid NO HANDSHAKE Row
"It is our responsibility": Nana Patekar on aiding families affected by cross-border shelling in Op Sindoor
Neighbour Rapes 14 Year Old, Burns Victim Alive With Wife’s Help In 2020, Justice Still Awaits
Trailer of Harlan Coben's Lazarus unveiled
India moving ahead with strong focus on clean mobility and renewables, says industry leaders
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
Trinbago Knight Riders script history with their fifth CPL title
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download

QUICK LINKS