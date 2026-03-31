GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2026 Out: Check and Raise Objections Before Deadline At gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the provisional answer key for the HSC Science stream exams 2026.

Those candidates who appeared for the exams held in February and March can now download the answer keys from the official website gseb.org.

The provisional answer key is released for the major subjects, Mathematics (050), Chemistry (052), Physics (054), and Biology (056), among Question Paper Sets 1 to 20. The answer keys are now available for download for students appearing for Gujarati, Hindi, and English mediums.

What does the GSEB HSC Science answer key 2026 include

The provisional answer key contains the correct answers for the major subjects of the Science stream. The key can help the students to verify their answers and estimate the scores they may receive before the final results are announced.

The answer key is provided by the board to ensure transparency of the evaluation process.

How to download the GSEB answer key 2026 online

The answer key can be downloaded from the official website of GSEB. The candidates need to find the link named “HSC Science Provisional Answer Key 2026” on the home page.

Once the answer key is selected for the respective subject and paper set, it can be downloaded for reference. Candidates are advised to compare their answers with the answer key.

How to raise objections against the GSEB answer key 2026

The board has opened an objection window for the candidates who might find errors in the provisional answer key. They need to file the objection in the given format found on the official website. The objection has to be filed on a separate page for every question, subject, and medium.

All the representations have to be emailed to gshsebsciencekey@gmail.com. The last date for objection is April 4, 2026, by 6:00 pm. The board has clarified that no responses will be accepted after the deadline.

What is the fee for challenging the GSEB answer key

The objection fee for each question is Rs 500. For the payment, applicants will need to fill out the SBI Bank challan and submit it with their email. They can find the format of the challan on the official website.

Applicants must also submit a copy of the challan showing proof of payment when they go to object. Objections sent without paying the fee or without a copy of the challan will not be entertained.

Will the objection fee be refunded

According to GSEB, if the objection is found to be valid after scrutiny, the fee for the concerned question will be refunded. This measure will encourage only valid objections and help in judging the answer key impartially.

What should students do next after the GSEB answer key release

After the release of the provisional answer key, students are advised to carefully go through the answer key and calculate their provisional scores.

If any objections are raised against the answer key, students must fill out all the required details in the objection form within the stipulated deadline.

Objections received after the deadline, or those that are not filled out in the correct format, will not be entertained.

The release of the GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2026 provides students with a chance to review their answer key and raise objections, if any. Students must act swiftly and correctly to ensure their answers are properly recorded before the final results are announced.

Also Read: PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in