ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE: CA Final, Inter & Foundation Results Out, Check Scorecards at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), on the other hand, declared the results of the CA September 2025 examination today, which is November 3, 2025. The CA Final and Intermediate exam results were declared at 2 pm, and on the other hand, the Foundation results were released at 5 pm. The candidates are allowed to check their results on the official websites, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org by entering their registration and roll numbers.

Exam Duration and Eligibility Criteria

The Final examinations for CA were from the 3rd to the 14th of September. But the Inter and Foundation exams were held from the 4th to the 15th, and then on the 16th, 18th, 20th, and 22nd of September, respectively. As per the qualification, candidates have to get at least 40% in each paper and an overall of 50% in the Final and Intermediate levels. For the Foundation course, candidates are required to have a 55% aggregate. If the candidate achieves 70% or more are given a distinction.

Result Cards and Next Steps

The scorecards can be downloaded from the official websites by the candidates. It is suggested to have a printed copy for the future as proof of the CA certification process. ICAI has encouraged candidates to keep following its official channels for verification or revaluation announcements, marking a major milestone for aspiring Chartered Accountants all over India.