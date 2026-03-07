LIVE TV
Home > Education > India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Out: Check State-Wise Results Here

India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Out: Check State-Wise Results Here

The India Post GDS Result 2026 has been declared, with shortlisted candidates listed in state-wise merit lists.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 7, 2026 11:53:47 IST

The India Post GDS Result 2026 has been declared, with shortlisted candidates listed in state-wise merit lists. Applicants who participated in the recruitment process can check their results online on the official website.

The merit list has been published in PDF format for each postal circle and state, allowing candidates to easily verify whether their names appear among the shortlisted applicants.

The recruitment drive is for filling 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across the country. Due to the large number of vacancies and the minimum eligibility requirement being Class 10, the recruitment received a significant number of applications from candidates nationwide.

What details are mentioned in the GDS merit list 2026

The state-wise merit list contains key details related to the shortlisted candidates. These include:

  • Division Office
  • Post ID
  • Post Name
  • Post Community
  • Registration Number
  • Percentage of marks

Candidates should carefully check these details to confirm their selection status.

How was the GDS selection process conducted

The selection process for India Post GDS recruitment is fully merit-based and automated. The merit list has been prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in the Class 10 Secondary School Examination.

Since the recruitment required only a Class 10 qualification and offered a large number of vacancies, it attracted widespread participation from applicants across the country.

India Post has also clarified that only one registration per candidate is considered valid during the selection process.

Where to check the India Post GDS Result 2026

Candidates can check and download the state-wise merit list by visiting the official website: indiapost.gov.in.

On the homepage, search for the Candidate Corner section and click on the “List of Shortlisted Candidates” link. After that, select the relevant state or postal circle for which the result has been released.

The merit list will open as a PDF file. Candidates should download and save the document for future reference.

What should the candidates do next

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must complete the document verification process at the Divisional Office of the division where they have been selected.

The verification process must be completed on or before March 23, 2026.

Candidates are required to report with original documents along with two sets of photocopies. The documents include the Class 10 marksheet, identity proof, caste certificate (if applicable), and residence certificate.

After successful document verification, candidates will undergo a medical examination, following which the final appointment letter will be issued.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:53 AM IST
