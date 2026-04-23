KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 23, 2026 12:20:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, which was awaited by more than 8.65 lakh students. Students can view their Class 10 marks on official websites and also can download marksheets from DigiLocker. The announcement is a relief for students, as it is an important academic milestone to shape their future with education.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 online

All Class 10 students can check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the following websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and DigiLocker.

You Might Be Interested In

Students are advised to click only on the official websites. Only then they will not get confused with the fake result links during peak traffic moments.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

All students can check their result by following these steps:

  • Visit the result website.
  • Click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link.
  • Fill in the required details and registration number.
  • Click on the check result button to see your result.

Students are advised to download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet for reference.

What details are required to check SSLC Result 2026

Students will need to have: Roll number Date of birth or school code (in some cases) Having these details ready in advance will save time when students want to check the result.

What is the passing criteria for Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Students need to get at least 35 percent marks in every subject in order to pass the SSLC examinations.

Students who do not get the minimum number of marks can appear for supplementary examinations which will be conducted towards the end of the year.

When were Karnataka SSLC exams held in 2026

The Karnataka SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2026. One of the exam dates was rescheduled due to a public holiday. But the board made sure that the examination schedule was completed smoothly and efficiently.

The examinations were conducted in multiple centres and monitored closely to ensure transparency and fairness.

How to download Karnataka SSLC marksheet on DigiLocker

Students can also download your Karnataka SSLC marksheet from DigiLocker by logging in with your registered mobile number. After that, simply search for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 and download your digital certificate. This is a good option, as the official websites may freeze during peak hours. 

What do students have to do after checking the result

After checking the result, download a copy of the marksheet. The certificates will be issued by schools later. Students who are not satisfied with their results are eligible for re-evaluation or to appear for supplementary examinations, as per the instructions of the board. With the results now out, students should view their marks with care and plan their next steps accordingly

Also Read: UP Board (UPMSP) Results 2026 To Be Out Shortly at upmsp.edu.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And Steps To Check Marks
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Karnataka board SSLC resultKarnataka Class 10 ResultKarnataka SSLC Result 2026KSEABKSEAB SSLCKSEAB SSLC Result 2026

RELATED News

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at resultsassam.nic.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps to Check Results

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 To Be Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

UP Board (UPMSP) Results 2026 To Be Out Shortly at upmsp.edu.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And Steps To Check Marks

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 For Class 10th: Check How To Download Marks Card From Website, DigiLocker And SMS; Step-By-Step Guide

LATEST NEWS

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims

New EU Entry Rules 2026: UAE Travellers to Europe Face New Biometric Border Rules as EU Launches EES

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

Remember Fruity From Son Pari? Tanvi Hegde at 34 Chooses Gaming Life, Steps Away From Acting to Reclaim Lost Childhood

Lalit Modi Slams BCCI For Tight Scheduling Of Team India After IPL 2026, Raising Player Workload Issues

WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway

BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

QUICK LINKS