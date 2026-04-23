KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, which was awaited by more than 8.65 lakh students. Students can view their Class 10 marks on official websites and also can download marksheets from DigiLocker. The announcement is a relief for students, as it is an important academic milestone to shape their future with education.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 online

All Class 10 students can check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the following websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and DigiLocker.

Students are advised to click only on the official websites. Only then they will not get confused with the fake result links during peak traffic moments.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

All students can check their result by following these steps:



Visit the result website.



Click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link.



Fill in the required details and registration number.



Click on the check result button to see your result.

Students are advised to download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet for reference.

What details are required to check SSLC Result 2026

Students will need to have: Roll number Date of birth or school code (in some cases) Having these details ready in advance will save time when students want to check the result.

What is the passing criteria for Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Students need to get at least 35 percent marks in every subject in order to pass the SSLC examinations.

Students who do not get the minimum number of marks can appear for supplementary examinations which will be conducted towards the end of the year.

When were Karnataka SSLC exams held in 2026

The Karnataka SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2026. One of the exam dates was rescheduled due to a public holiday. But the board made sure that the examination schedule was completed smoothly and efficiently.

The examinations were conducted in multiple centres and monitored closely to ensure transparency and fairness.

How to download Karnataka SSLC marksheet on DigiLocker

Students can also download your Karnataka SSLC marksheet from DigiLocker by logging in with your registered mobile number. After that, simply search for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 and download your digital certificate. This is a good option, as the official websites may freeze during peak hours.

What do students have to do after checking the result

After checking the result, download a copy of the marksheet. The certificates will be issued by schools later. Students who are not satisfied with their results are eligible for re-evaluation or to appear for supplementary examinations, as per the instructions of the board. With the results now out, students should view their marks with care and plan their next steps accordingly